Vaccine hypocrisy in health care
The article about not requiring employee vaccination against COVID-19 shocked me. (“No mandatory shots for health care workers,” Page 1A, July 24) I am amazed that a medical center associated with a university has such a disregard for medical facts and patient protection. When over 90% of the people admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated that says volumes about vaccine efficacy. Taking the vaccine would have kept them out of the hospital and perhaps saved their lives. If I am ever so unfortunate as to be admitted to your hospital, I would hope you put me on a floor where the staff believe in science, care about my health and are fully vaccinated.
In addition, your policy sends the community the message that vaccines are not necessary and may not work. We already have one of the worst vaccine rates in the state and your policy is not helping. How can you possibly say you are promoting the health of our community?
Jacqueline Snelson
Frostburg
