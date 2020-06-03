To expand on my letter of May 17, “This is bringing us together,” I talked about how Facebook and Zoom helped us stay in touch with our churches and synagogues.
Even after we get back to more normal times again, many churches and synagogues are planning to continue with their Facebook and YouTube broadcasting.
One could say “Out of something bad comes something good.” This means the current conditions have provided me the opportunity to view other religious practices as well as keeping in touch with my own religion.
One could use the axiom, “Knowledge is king.” And to have more knowledge about other religions also helps you to understand your own religion better.
Recently my good friend, James Goldsworthy of the Cumberland Times-News, gave me the link to see and hear the service of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Keyser, West Virginia, to which Jim belongs.
The Rev. Sally Bartling is the pastor. She speaks without notes and has a lot of emotion in her sermons. By watching her, you know that her words come from her heart.
Some of her thoughts were about telling God what is in our hearts, and we will care for each other, and she prayed that we will all pray safely.
Since our oldest son is a member of the Divine Mercy Parish, I decided to watch their service on Facebook and YouTube. My wife and I had visited them in St. Peter’s Parish in person several years ago to attend the baptism of our three great grand-children. Divine Mercy Parish lists its public Mass on Facebook and broadcasts a weekly message on YouTube. This week, it talked about the Disciples.
For beautiful cantorial music you must visit the B’er Chayim Temple on Facebook with Rabbi/Cantor Mark Perman. The music is performed by Perman with violin and keyboard accompaniment. Even for people of non-Jewish faith it is a wonderful spiritual experience.
Perman also reads a weekly portion from the Torah (The scroll that contains the five books of Moses: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy), which he translates to present-day living. The service ends on a happy note, which is a great uplifting to observe the Sabbath.
David Shapiro
Keyser, W.Va.
