We are literally setting fire to our own home
I love Canada. Next to Scotland it is my favorite country. I spent quite a lot of time there as a child. My husband was born there. And now I am scared for Canadians.
They are facing horrific wildfires, losing residences, businesses and towns, breathing toxic smoke. I am terrified for Canadian wildlife and natural habitats suffering from the effects of humanity’s cavalier attitude toward the environment. I am horrified at what this bodes for the future of our planet. These wildfires are demonstrably a symptom of the impact of global warming, which is primarily a human-created crisis. We are literally setting fire to our own home.
I stand with Greta Thunberg — how dare you (or in this case, how dare we, the human race) disregard so callously and nonchalantly the welfare of the only planet we have to inhabit?
But aside from the environmental issues, I’m appalled at the U.S. media approach to this story. The eastern U.S. is facing difficulty with air quality disruptions caused by the Canadian wildfires, and that is a serious problem, especially for people with pulmonary challenges. But that is about the only aspect of these fires I hear being discussed on American media.
I am having a great deal of trouble finding any sort of reporting on the effect the fires are having on Canada, on its people and its wildlife. Where is the U.S. concern for that? I googled “Canadian wildfires” and literally the first 40-50 stories/videos which popped up were about U.S. air quality issues caused by the fires, not about the impact of the fires on Canada.
How self-absorbed are we? Americans only seem to care about the wildfires inasmuch as they themselves are affected by them. Where is the concern for Canada? They are our loyal neighbors to the north, they are human beings and wildlife who are suffering, and they deserve that we should care about them, not just about ourselves.
But I don’t know why I am so naively surprised by this trend. If we don’t care enough to save our entire planet, why would we care about the people with whom we share a border?
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler
LaVale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.