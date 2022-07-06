I feel compelled to address a letter to the editor “Say a little prayer for the children,” June 16, Page 3A. The author states she was fortunate to have prayer in school.
She states, “when the nation took prayer out of schools the doors were opened to evil.” What a naive statement. During the time of prayer in school the KKK was running rampant, Blacks were being lynched, civil rights marchers were having police dogs attack them, great leaders were being assassinated, as well as presidents.
The reason these things are happening is because people young and old (both recent shooters were 18) are filled with a hate and disdain that is unimaginable. These young people are learning it some place.
They still believe that a Black man is less than, as was once stated in the Constitution. He was considered three-fifths of a person.
They believe in replacement theory. Who brought 4 million slaves to America and bred them like cattle?
People are opposed to critical race theory and say, “just get over it.” Well that’s because they were never under it.
Do they tell Jewish people to just get over the Holocaust?
We don’t have to dwell in the past but we most definitely need to acknowledge it. Facts are facts, as Alex Rychwalski states in his June 16 article.
Colonists did fight for independence and democracy, but they also stole land and resources from indigenous people, killed or exiled native people and introduced slavery to the colonies.
How do we reconcile these truths?
This nation is capable of many great things. We elected a Black man to two terms as president. So it shows we have progressed.
Let’s keep the past in our rearview mirror. Always having an eye on it but not letting it overtake us.
Let us truly live by the words in the Constitution, “indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” And this is quite a simple act to complete, if we would only “love thy neighbor as thyself.”
James Wormack
LaVale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.