We must all do our part by getting the COVID vaccine
Dear citizens of Allegany County,
We have a serious health issue in the county, with only less than 42% vaccinated against the coronavirus (Source: Allegany County Health Department. “As of Aug. 17, 41.5% of Allegany County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 60.3% of all Marylanders.”)
Businesses and families are already struggling, due to the last shutdown. We must all do our part to help the community by getting the vaccine.
I urge our city government officials and county commissioners to encourage every citizen who is eligible to get the shot.
C. Val Llewellyn
Cumberland
Medicare users should have home care option
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, home health has become increasingly important for America’s Medicare beneficiaries. Upon being released from the hospital, many older Americans prefer to continue recovering in the comfort of their own homes.
To help meet the growing demand for home-based care options, U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) recently introduced the bipartisan Choose Home Care Act.
If passed, the bill would establish a new patient-centered home health option called Choose Home to help meet seniors’ comprehensive needs. Choose Home will allow eligible beneficiaries to receive skilled nursing and therapy services in the home with expanded personal care services, including continuous remote patient monitoring, meals and transportation.
It would also provide support, training, and education for family caregivers. Moreover, Choose Home has the potential to create significant savings for taxpayers and the Medicare program.
Home health is critical for older Americans and will continue to grow in importance as America’s population ages. I urge lawmakers in Congress to support the bipartisan Choose Home Care Act.
Janet Palmieri
Oakland
In the final judgment, there will be no finger pointing
There’s a lot that ails our troubled nation, and it fuels a lot of angry and heated finger pointing.
How do we explain this folly? Our government spends so much money, far beyond our ability to even comprehend it, with rivers of cash flowing from the treasuries’ printers every day, and yet things keep getting worse.
Police forces under attack and criminals freed to go. Our political speech is being ruled and controlled by wealthy media barons, while politicians are bribed with money and gifts.
Politicians lying blatantly under oath and bearing false witness against opponents, with no judicial consequences to bear. Their end justifies their means; they mock the truth! Need I go on?
Our nation is too blind to see (as truth and righteousness) is being sucked right out of our nation’s soul, and too deaf to hear the devastating consequences that are screaming out at us either.
Christians are now being persecuted. The anti-Christ forces, those who seek to rule their own world and take control of ours, are marching in.
The book of Revelation declares their apocalyptic demise. As we face this darkness we are called to rejoice in the Lord, our great hope. We know we are going to be shining in the end.
The only hope for all mankind is in Christ’s kingdom, where truth and justice reigns, where the criminals are “served” and the righteous (through Christ’s blood) are rewarded forever and ever.
Who are you personally going to trust and believe in to secure your future, Christ or man? In the final judgment they’ll be no finger pointing! (John 3:16-36)
John Imhoff
Meyersdale, Pa.
