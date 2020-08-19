The U.S. Postal Service is a beloved, nonpartisan institution, mandated by our Constitution and diligently serving all Americans. We depend on it to deliver everything from prescription medications to Christmas cards, from Social Security checks to tractor parts. To rural Americans it is essential. To seniors, veterans and the disabled, it is critical.
Particularly during this pandemic, we need to be able to depend on postal delivery for things we cannot safely acquire by other means. Equally important, we need to be able to participate in our democratic process without risking our lives, making mail-in voting indispensable.
But you may have noticed your mail delivery slowing lately or sometimes not coming at all.
The current Administration is unapologetically sabotaging the USPS to ensure that voting by mail is unreliable or even impossible. Donald Trump himself, during an Aug. 13 White House press conference, admitted to holding up pandemic aid to Americans because it included money for USPS funding. Trump stated that he will not sign a Covid Relief Bill, which includes such funding because, “Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.” His claim that mail-in voting is riddled with fraud in every state but Florida — where he himself will be voting by mail — is disproved by studies such as the one done by the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), showing that fraudulent mail-in voting in the 2016 and 2018 elections represented, on average, 0.0025% of ballots. (Washington Post, June 8)
Besides refusing to allocate needed funding, the administration has deliberately derailed the traditional functioning of the USPS. In May, Trump appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy not for his postal expertise, but because of his large campaign contributions. DeJoy, a former corporate CEO, claims he wants to run the USPS like a business, making it more efficient and cost effective. But it is NOT a for-profit business, any more than the Army or Coast Guard.
In fact, DeJoy’s actions are deliberately delaying mail delivery and, in some cases, stopping it altogether. Over 600 high-speed sorting machines worth untold millions of dollars are being removed from USPS facilities across the nation and simply scrapped — machines which will be vital to sorting November ballots. Until an outcry stopped it, USPS mail collection boxes were being removed without explanation from America’s city streets.
Undelivered mail is piling up in post offices across America because overtime hours are being cut and the delivery routes of postal workers who call in sick are not being covered. Postal workers themselves are angry and frustrated at not being allowed to do their jobs expeditiously, a point of honor for them.
In late July letters were mailed to 46 states and D.C. from Thomas Marshall, USPS general counsel and executive vice president. Marshall warned that because of the slowdowns imposed by Postmaster General DeJoy, ballots mailed within state-mandated deadlines may not arrive in time to be counted, possibly disenfranchising tens of millions of voters.
That such deliberate damage is being done to our cherished USPS and therefore to our nation and democracy would always be despicable, but during a pandemic and right before an election it is unconscionable. All Americans, regardless of politics, should be outraged. We NEED the USPS. Please contact your representatives, the USPS and White House to demand that these destructive actions be stopped, that the USPS be returned to its pre-DeJoy operations and that it be funded properly. Lives — and our democracy — depend on it!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler
LaVale
