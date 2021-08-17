I was hesitant to, once again, offer my words to the readers of this newspaper for their consideration — simply because there appears to be little, or no, concern on the part of the people to recognize, acknowledge and address the real and present threat to our democracy, our government, our society.
Plato’s prediction has come to pass. One man has hijacked the Republican Party — and, together — they are breaking down the foundations and stripping the fabric of democracy from our government, our society.
As our system of democracy continues to slide into the shadow of the past, there will be an endless question of “why.” Why, and how, is this miracle of humanity being taken from us so easily and quickly?
Make no mistake — by their own words, deeds and actions — the Republican Party is on a mission to subvert democracy and replace it with autocracy — dictatorship. These actions are being driven by fear. Fear that these politicians will lose their jobs and the power and money that comes with the job. These politicians then use lies and propaganda to instill this fear in the minds of the people through social media.
They are juggling the contents of their consciousness, to rewrite the rules of society, and satisfy their selfish and irrational desires. This will lead to chaos and injustice.
It is democracy that has given us the freedom and opportunity to choose and pursue the path to our dreams. Without freedom — there is no quality of life.
If you choose not to vaccinate now — and then fall ill with COVID — it will be too late for any act of prevention. If you choose not to support and defend democracy now — and then fall into the world of autocracy — it will be too late for any act of prevention.
Our minds have been conditioned, by society, to live our daily lives in the world of thought. Thought is the past — the memories, experiences, beliefs, ideas, opinions. Living in the past divides us and prevents relationship.
Social media — the world’s political platform for these thoughts — is a source for lies and misinformed opinion, devoid of fact, that is freely offered and quickly accepted by those who are vulnerable. It has adversely influenced the minds of the people, contributing to the divide, conflict and disorder in our society — and the demise of democracy.
It is a fact, that people are more inclined to believe an opinion that agrees with their present belief. These opinions, then, serve to reinforce and strengthen the thoughts — the beliefs — of those who already maintain beliefs based on lies and misinformation. Social media has contributed to the emotion, anger and rage that now dominates the minds of many. The chaos in our political system can be attributed, in large part, to the misinformation communicated to the people through social media.
Choosing to live our lives in the present, in reality, in “what is” — and not the world of thought — will eliminate this excessive, constant chatter of thought in our minds and allow our intelligence to operate. A choice that will result in less division and conflict in our lives — our society.
It has been said: “There is neither disagreement nor agreement when you see something as it is. It is only when you have opinions about what you see, that there is disagreement — separation, conflict.”
Harold W. Swick
Keyser, W.Va.
