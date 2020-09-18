The Preamble to our Constitution begins with a significant pronoun, “WE, the People of the United States,…” The danger, perhaps for all of us is in not looking beyond the pronouns “me, myself, and I.” Whether entering the voting booth or simply making the everyday decisions of life, a mindset devoted to only “me, myself, and I” is not only selfish and short sighted, but potentially disastrous in the long run for “WE, the people.”
A current example is the decision of whether or not to wear masks. Some argue selfishly that masks are an “infringement of MY rights.” Others may rightly complain that masks are uncomfortable, though I suspect they might concede that masks are more comfortable than ventilators.
In truth, masks are designed to protect others more than the individual wearer, yet by protecting others in the long run we may actually wind up protecting ourselves from getting the virus. Reluctant mask wearers might want to be reminded that by helping to slow down the spread of COVID-19, one of the thousands of lives saved could possible be your own.
Now that the political conventions have aired their party’s respective positions, in the weeks ahead we will continue to be bombarded with an abundance of messages (unfortunately sometimes mud slinging) from both sides.
Each of us will ultimately make our own well-informed decision — a decision that hopefully will not only be influenced by what’s in it for “ME,” but also by our considering what’s in it for “WE, the People.” However, no matter what our political leanings may be, it’s important for each of us to exercise our right to vote, even if we don’t live in a so-called “swing state” like our neighbor, Pennsylvania.
As we approach the upcoming election, it’s very clear that we are a people with different opinions, which is not necessarily bad. Honest and civil debate over issues can be productive if both sides are willing to work together toward the common good for ALL.
It’s important to realize that “We, the People” can be “different” in our backgrounds and beliefs without becoming “divided.” Over 160 years ago, Abraham Lincoln warned our nation (paraphrasing Mark 3:24) that “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Violence whether from left or right protesters can be self defeating and often just escalates the divide.
There’s one big issue today that our country continues to debate: “capitalism versus socialism.” Recently, I ran across an interesting quote, “Pure capitalism is the exploitation of man by man, pure socialism is the exact opposite” — in other words, both extremes are equaling destructive ideologies. Fortunately, we Americans enjoy a hybrid blend of capitalism and socialism where our challenge today is to tweak the balance between the two.
I was impressed by a recent interview appearing in the Allegany Magazine in which Editor Shane Riggs questioned the late country music legend Charlie Daniels who had this to say, “I just wish people would do their own homework instead of listening to what this group of people has to say or what social media has to say. Don’t let your party tell you who to vote for. Think for yourself. It shouldn’t matter if you are liberal or conservative, a D or an R, or a right wing or a left wing — you need both wings to fly, don’t you?”
Words of wisdom from a simple cowboy singer!
John P. Jones
Frostburg
