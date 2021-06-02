Were chicken plant employees evacuated?
Editor’s note: Emergency services officials in Hardy County could not provide information about an employee evacuation at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant. Schools in the area, however, were dismissed early. Pilgrim’s Pride did not respond to newspaper inquiries.
The Cumberland Times-News article on the May 17 ammonia leak at the Pilgrim’s Pride chicken plant in Moorefield, West Virginia, left a very important question unanswered. That is: Were the Pilgrim’s employees evacuated along with local schools and businesses within a half-mile of the incident?
I checked with a county courthouse official who told me they were not. These employees were at the epicenter of the ammonia leak.
We citizens of Hardy County deserve an answer as to why if that was the case.
In a previous ammonia leak, a former worker told me he helped carry out employees overcome by the ammonia fumes.
This is serious and we need answers.
Joe Lee
Old Fields, W.Va.
