If ever an event illustrates President Donald Trump’s lack of leadership, the coronavirus is it. We need only look at the facts.
From Christmas to New Year (2019), Dr. Rick Bright, director of Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority and vaccine expert at Health and Human Services, told Trump coronavirus posed a major threat. Trump ignored Bright. When Trump suggested chloroquine, Bright went public to point out that chloroquine lacked scientific merit — which got him fired.
By early January, all U.S. intelligence agencies were briefing Trump directly that a terrible pandemic was unfolding. Trump ignored them, just as he ignored similar written reports in his daily briefing.
By January, every government agency involved with epidemics was screaming that the coronavirus was an imminent threat. Meanwhile, Trump was saying the virus would magically disappear — or that it was a hoax perpetrated by his enemies.
Both Bush2 and Obama, who had been through the SARS, MERS and Ebola epidemics, took the experts seriously when they said another epidemic was inevitable.
Those administrations created books with detailed programs, based on the best science, that would kick into gear when the next epidemic occurred, including initiatives to spot outbreaks early. The Trump team was briefed on this.
And what did Trump do? He basically dismantled these programs, along with cutting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by 20%. We have topped 80,000 dead. Though we are only 4% of the world’s population, we have between 25% and 30% of the world’s dead from the virus — even though we spend far more per capita on health care than anyone else.
The leaders in many countries listened to the experts and ramped up social distancing, testing and tracing and were able to hold down the number of deaths and flatten the curve.
Trump, meanwhile, talked at great length about what a “tremendous” job he was doing while the death toll in this country continues to climb. That toll is expected to reach 3,000 per day by June.
Among those at greatest risk are our health care workers. Does Trump ramp up the Defense Production Act to make sure these workers have the PPEs they need? Of course not. States are actually fighting each other for the limited number of PPEs as Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner tells us national stockpiles of PPEs don’t belong to us. And workers die.
Does Trump use the act to get even the minimum testing we need? We continue to fly blind as Trump talks about opening up the country because “we’ve flattened the curve.” But only New York has flattened the curve, and without testing we fly blind.
Trump also shelved the document from top disease investigators on how and when to reopen restaurants and public places. CDC scientists who created the document were told it “would never live to see the light of day.”
Our leader ignores the experts — again. Meanwhile, none of the states starting to open meet the 14-day decline in infections called for by experts.
A leader should model what the country needs to be doing, but Trump ignores social distancing and refuses to wear a mask. He even thinks the death toll is lower than reported, though the experts agree it’s undoubtedly higher.
In terms of leadership, Trump’s performance has been an abject failure. Sadly, that failure almost guarantees the second wave this fall will be quite deadly. I can only hope we elect a real leader in November. Another four years of Trump would be disastrous for our country because the experts say this disease isn’t going away anytime soon.
Craig Etchison
Fort Ashby, W.Va.
