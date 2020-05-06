What is essential? It can be argued that doctors, nurses and other health care providers are essential during a pandemic. What about the retailers supplying luxury goods, masquerading as essential services?
Are mobile phone upgrades essential? Can’t that wait until after a pandemic? Accessories can be ordered online easily. Your mobile service bill, a replacement device, even an upgrade can easily be purchased online.
From makeup to sugary snacks, to mobile phones and chargers, dozens of consumers file into Cumberland area “essential” businesses daily, openly defying the governor’s orders and risking public health.
For essential employees, this constant influx of non-essential consumers ensures they will continue being forced to report to work during a pandemic, often for a mere pinhead fraction of the salary their companies’ CEO gets monthly.
Many corporate CEOs earn three times in one month what a frontline employee makes yearly, sitting at home quarantined while frontline workers fall ill and many die. By waltzing into open “essential” businesses, consumers help ensure this grotesque trend continues.
It would be nice to believe that in America this wouldn’t stand, but both mid-level and regional managers are quick to repeat a corporate epitaph of selling, even as the body count grows.
With a lack of moral conviction the machine of retail sales marches on, while parent companies reach out for a taxpayer-funded stimulus check.
If any decency was left, their consumer dollars would go to support the small businesses that closed, knowing it was unlikely they would reopen, and did so because they didn’t want their employees to get sick.
Containing a pandemic only works if we all work together. All must make sacrifices and become more self-reliant and less dependent on services so easily accessed before.
Otherwise, we put our health and the health of others at great risk. If we all would utilize online options, parent companies would have incentive to allow employees to work from home to provide online support.
Many essential workers in Cumberland feel they’re being placed in harm’s way to provide non-essential luxury goods. Facebook is littered with pleas from them, practically begging their parent companies to close and prevent COVID-19 from further devastating our community.
Aside from a few bright spots, most employees are met with silence and others are threatened for speaking out. Essential workers are being buried after contracting COVID, while the companies that employ them offer little more than thoughts and prayers.
“Essential” companies that are little more than retailers have left many families without fathers, mothers and cherished loved ones, along with the burden of final costs.
It’s important to recognize that ignoring stay-at-home orders and self-quarantine isn’t just immoral, it’s also illegal.
All essential employees should report customers who are clearly violating valid state orders. By working together, perhaps we can ensure that people think twice before venturing out for something that is not essential.
Essential workers must stand up for their rights at work and ensure that if they don’t feel entirely safe, they don’t report to their jobs.
Employers of many essential workers have proven their employees are replaceable, so it’s only right that employers are shown that their low-wage positions too are easily replaced.
Essential workers are engaged in a battle for the soul of America. Employers and maybe even many consumers want workers to fall over like dominos, giving their last breath to fulfill one last order.
They have to stand up against it and remind this nation they aren’t disposable and, like everyone else, have families and loved ones that need them.
Jeremy Gosnell
Oakland
