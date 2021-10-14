When it comes to shortages, it’s all about the profits
In 1973, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries declared an embargo on crude oil being shipped to the United States of America.
At that time, I was working in Baltimore at a tire store. The government mandated alternate days fueling. Even-numbered license tags on even-numbered days and odd-numbered tags on odd-numbered days. If you had a personalized tag; it was “even.”
Drivers lined up on their respective days. The stations generally started pumping at 5 a.m. each day until they ran out. Gas prices rose from about 35 cents a gallon to about 95 cents a gallon.
My car wouldn’t run on anything else but gasoline. The tire store I worked at was next to a gas station; just pumps, no service bays. All of us at the tire store were friends with the gas station employees. We made sure their vehicles were running perfectly with good tires and they made sure we had plenty of gasoline on any day.
After talking with the gas station manager, I learned that there were dozens of crude oil tankers loaded with millions of gallons of crude oil out beyond the “three-mile limit” in the Atlantic Ocean. The Dundalk Marine Terminal in Baltimore Harbor was open and ready to unload the tankers.
Price was the issue. As soon as fuel was up to almost a $1 a gallon — surprise! — there was plenty of crude oil to process.
In 2021, we are experiencing shortages of bottled water, paper products and packaged protein products. Don’t tell the kids, but toys, games and other popular items are very limited in supply. With the holiday shopping season approaching, there will be a big problem.
I’m not clairvoyant, but the answer is price, as it was in the ’70s. Just as soon as the manufacturers/importers/shippers get more money — surprise! — there will be plenty of product.
Jeff Sauer
Las Vegas, formerly of Cumberland
Educate yourself before spreading false information
When I hear criticism about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s lack of ethics I cringe. The issue most often mentioned was his error about the need to wear a mask.
As we all heard, he corrected this misinformation when there was sufficient information to do so. Today, Fauci is hesitant to answer some questions as the news media is notorious for spinning the truth. Most people would rather trust a person who owns up to their mistakes rather than who hides the truth.
Science and medicine are not perfect, and errors slip through the tightest of reviews. When a major peer-reviewed medical journal identifies errors in a published article they are quick to retract the article while explaining the reasons.
It takes someone with a vast amount of training to interpret the results of clinical trials. It is incumbent of the researchers and media to accurately represent the study findings and limits to its recommendations.
It is hoped that physicians and other health care professionals know how to judge the accuracy of studies and to further examine recommendations prior to including the information into their clinical practice. These professionals as well as anyone else can go online to review these studies located on the shelves of the National Library of Medicine located right next to the National Institutes of Health.
The NIH, Food and Drug Administration and all other federal health agencies have updated and easily understood web pages. It is way beyond the scope of this letter to go into more depth as this information is easily accessible and should be considered reliable.
Please include these resources as part of your gathering of information and do not disregard as someone said it is filled with fake news. If you don’t understand something look it up and become educated — do not make assumptions and spread false information.
Andrew Sparber
Cumberland
