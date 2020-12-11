When one seeks, God provides
The Rev. Frankie Revell recently wrote to disparage, and discourage, those who choose to attend church. He characterized us as ignoring truth and science; and that those who attend church may be responsible for deaths in our community.
Jesus Christ built his church so that we may gather around his unchanging word to receive him and share the holy spirit which resides within us. Our founders understood the importance of ensuring this free practice of religion; and forever protected it by enshrining it within our Constitution. So important is this right, that chaplains in our armed forces deploy with their military charges to deliver his word to them in circumstances far more dangerous.
I attend Trinity Lutheran Church in Cumberland. Pastor Eric Ruble has kept our doors open and services performed throughout this pandemic. We have never violated any of the required or recommended practices to reduce the chances of transmitting the COVID virus. We have not experienced any infections as a result of our services.
Pastor Ruble immediately added three additional services each Sunday, thus allowing smaller groups. He, alone, handled all elements used in the services; even sanitizing the communion rail between tables. Social distancing was ensured by roping off various pews. All members were free to wear masks, as well. One service required masks by all participants, including the pastor. As recommendations have changed, we now offer two services; one requiring masks and one with masks optional.
We also record our services and email them, with service bulletins, to members who request them. Nothing done under Pastor Ruble’s direction has violated any edicts. He has provided protection to our members who understand that gathering in fellowship to hear the word of God is essential. When one seeks, God provides.
Janet Hankins
Cumberland
