Perhaps some additional information will lead readers to a more realistic conclusion than that presented by Carolyn Weigle (See: “Don’t put others in harm’s way,” April 15 Times-News).
The directives by all “officials” are totally illegal, as they take away our First Amendment “right to assemble” and our 14th Amendment right to due process — we shall not be deprived of our life, liberty or property without due process.
So, the several million Christians who did not defy those illegal directives, were surrendering to the authority — even though they should have defiled it.
Our walk away from the Lord is resulting in our suffering and this pandemic is quite clearly stated in the Bible, in Luke 21:11. (and other places in the Bible). The Bible is the word of God and also a history book.
Simple looking back in history will prove that. A pandemic is a “contagious disease which is worldwide and often fatal.” You or I will not avoid it — whether we stay at home or work or hide under the bed. It touches the just and the unjust. Not all even know they had it.
Looking back on the history of the U.S. Constitution, never, has any government official attempted to take away our First Amendment right to “assemble” or our 14th Amendment right that says life, liberty and property “shall not be taken without due process of law.”
Yesteryear, any attempt would have resulted in an immediate revolution. Today, we have had all of our rights provided by the Constitution taken without a bit of question.
We have surrendered our freedom. Now, looking back on history of the world, never has any country been shut down due to a pandemic, although millions died. Thousands of people will die now, with or without the shutdown. Lifting the totally unconstitutional shutdown will not stop you or me from the virus.
Many doctors are showing the cause of death as the virus, when actually many are dying from heart, cancer or other causes. They lie because the hospital gets a higher payment if it shows coronavirus. You gain profit from lying. Does that scare you, that our country is OK with lying and fraud?
When we “distance from the Lord,” we pay the consequences. The additional problem is our acceptance of an illegal directive.
What happened to our bravery, our fortitude, our American way? Our once great country was not built on fear. What happened? It happened because we are complacent, willing to surrender to total control of government without a touch of “due process.” We are now slaves and no one even protests.
Christians are willing to give up church attendance so easily. Where is the backbone of America?
We have told our Lord that we do not need him. He is responding by lifting his hand and blessing from us.
Only if we, as a country, will “humble ourselves, pray, seek his face, and turn from our wicked ways, will he hear from heaven and heal our land.”
The decision is yours America. Change or continue to submit to oppression without even a protest.
If you disagree, email me: tedoyle@iceweb.net.
Thomas E. Doyle
Oakland
