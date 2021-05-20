Why do more regulations imply gun confiscation?
To Gary Hankins (reader commentary, “Firearms, the foundation of our republic,” May 19), I am hoping Mr. Hankins or someone can help me understand the concern over the whole Second Amendment issue.
I simply do not understand the concern for the possible disarming of Americans. Where does this come from? I have read numerous articles on the subject of tighter gun control laws, but have never encountered any suggestions of disarming our citizens. What is that about?
Regulations hardly imply confiscation. What am I missing? Our automobiles have lots of rules and restrictions, and requirements for licensing and use, but I have never feared the government was going to come and take my car, “just because.” I have tried talking with a gun advocate about this, but as he seemed to become more and more emotional, and not making sense (to me, anyway) I decided to drop the subject and leave quietly.
I do not own a gun, nor do I care to, but do not deny others the right to do so. I am glad there are some regulations, as I would be somewhat dismayed if my neighbors owned rocket launchers or other weapons of war.
I just want to understand why a few more common sense gun regulations would imply (to some) “confiscation.” Please enlighten.
Gail Plitnik
Frostburg
