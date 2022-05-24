Your money is fake and so is inflation
On the eve of Christmas Eve 1913, while Congress, the cat, was mostly gone for the holidays, the few mice who stayed around, were all Congress needed to vote into existence the “Federal Reserve,” which was never “Federal” and held nothing in, “Reserve.” This “Federal Reserve” was the nation’s Central Bank that Thomas Jefferson said we would have to fight out of existence every 20 years if we wanted to remain free.
Well, we didn’t fight, so now we are enslaved to work all our lives for the counterfeit currency called, a “Federal Reserve Note.” Counterfeit money is only worth something if it is believed to have value. The secret stockholders, of the private corporation, called, the “Federal Reserve,” operate and control the only copy machines allowed to print this counterfeit currency. As long as they can dupe the world into believing that it is worth something, “We’re in the money!”
This is why I am in contempt of Congress. Every time prices on food and fuel increase, they call it inflation, as if it was some natural occurring event. It is really the federal government’s criminal act of turning us over to be the borrowers of the notes of a privately-owned central bank that can print, or not print, as much debtor notes as they want to.
Hey, reader! You don’t even own the notes (dollars) that you have earned. Read the notes (dollars). They indicate that they are the property of the Federal Reserve!
The bible says,”The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender” Proverbs 22:7 (KJV).
The Constitution says “No State shall make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts” (Article I, Section 10).
Bill Arthur III
Cumberland
