“... Emancipation Proclamation. This momentous decree is a great beacon light of hope to millions of Negro slaves who had been seared in the flames of withering injustice. It came as a joyous daybreak to end the long night of their captivity. But 100 years later, the Negro still is not free. One hundred years later the life of the Negro is still badly crippled by the manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination. One hundred years later the Negro lives on a lonely land of poverty in the midst of a vast ocean of material prosperity. One hundred years later the Negro is still languished in the comers of American society and finds himself in exile in his own land.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, at the March on Washington, 1963.
When considering changing the name of Negro Mountain, we might find ourselves in a dilemma when we consider that Rev. King used the word, “Negro,” five times in the second paragraph of this incredible stirring and renowned speech.
Should we try to edit words, monuments and landmarks out of our history to make us seem better than we actually are? Or, should we research the reason Negro Mountain was thus named, and why a renowned civil rights leader called people he was representing, “Negroes?”
Bill Arthur III
Cumberland
