The Constitution of the United States itself guarantees our God given rights of life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and property. This is clearly stated in Amendment V as citizens shall not, “… be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law…”
This is also repeated in Amendment XIV Section 1 where it says a State shall not, “… deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law…”
Both Senate bills passed by the Maryland General Assembly violate these amendments to our constitution. Senate Bill 341 requires that higher education institutions will be required to provide “reproductive health services” plans. Each plan must include access and referral to abortion clinics.
This is not the responsibility of schools nor is it something the state should mandate! Senate Bill 798 — Declaration of Rights — Right to Reproductive Freedom is the constitutional amendment bill that will establish in Maryland that abortion will be a fundamental right and that the state of Maryland will not be able to deny it in law.
These two bills, are unequivocally unconstitutional and go against the natural laws of God and the laws of man.
During the Civil War, 33,995 Marylanders wore the Union Army uniform to fight for preservation of the Union and the end of slavery. These men believed in the foundation of our country and the notion that, “All men are created equal.” Without question this included life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness apply to every American be them young, old, white, black, red, religious, or not, rich, poor, born or to-be-born.
If this is true and undisputable, how can we pass laws that deny a person about to be born their God-given Fifth and Fourteenth amendment rights guaranteed by our Constitution?
Even in Maryland Criminal Law Title 2 Subtitle 1 Section 2-103 outlines in Subsection C the ruling of the killing of a fetus as murder or manslaughter … just like a normal individual who is born. Thus, even this state, as much as it tries to find ways to deny it, recognizes that there is life — a separate one — living inside the mother.
For this to be enshrined into the Maryland Constitution goes against the very values that this state was founded on as the first Catholic settlement in America and then after the Civil War, when the Maryland Constitution was specifically ratified to ensure freedom to all and end slavery. Thus, we cannot defend abortion as it is heinous, inhumane, unconstitutional and unnatural.
As your elected representative in Annapolis, I represent you. Please inform me of your opinions as to the safeguarding our religious liberties. Email me at: mike.mckay@senate.state.md.us.
Sen. Mike McKay
R-District 1C
Cumberland
