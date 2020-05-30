As my Italian great-uncle would have said “Who’d a thunk it?” On May 31, it will mark the one year anniversary of the shutdown of the Luke mill.
Many lives both in the mill and in the area changed. While it has been a massive lifestyle change for many, thanks to a lot of people I could not have asked for better results.
Many have found jobs and others decided to go into schooling. Some have retired and, fortunately, I have heard no devastating stories of despair. With the closing of a 135-year-old landmark, it took a lot of people to get through this. While it took some rough navigating at first, both the states of West Virginia and Maryland have stepped up and taken care of those affected. We could not have asked for more.
As I continue to clean up the local union hall, it makes me proud to have been able to represent such a special group of workers. In what we thought were the worst of times (and yes COVID-19 has altered that thought) the workers from the Luke mill showed their heart and strength to get through this.
As I have said before this is no surprise to me. We survived because we stuck together. While there are good and bad in all organizations, being supported by the USW helped us get through this. As always union proud and stay “Luke Mill Strong” as we all fight our next battle.
Greg Harvey, president
Local 676, United Steel Workers
Piedmont, W.Va.
