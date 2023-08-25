The following editorial appeared in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Charleston, West Virginia. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., wants you to know that he is bigly mad over former president Donald Trump’s fourth criminal indictment this year.
A statement from Mooney’s office this week was pretty boilerplate, following the same formula from the other criminal indictments.
If you’ll pull your bingo card out, there’s “witch hunt,” “Biden DOJ” and “radical leftist prosecutors” all in the first paragraph.
Mooney goes on to attack the prosecutor in the Georgia case, in which Trump and 18 others are charged with a laundry list of crimes stemming from the former president’s alleged illegal efforts to overturn the election there, calling her “a corrupt, soft-on-crime radical.”
Indicting a former president who has used his stooges and fanatics to go after his enemies, including his own vice president, poll workers, attorneys and judges, doesn’t seem soft on crime. Also, nowhere in his statement does Mooney claim Trump is innocent of the charges. But facts and context don’t matter much here, especially given Mooney’s closing lines, dragging out the old chestnut that the prosecutor should be focusing on murders in her district instead of prosecuting what appears to have been a very concerted effort to derail the will of the people.
Mooney knows this is all spastic flailing. He just hopes his constituents are dumb or mad enough to buy it. He also has to do this because he’s in a Senate primary where the numbers show he’s way behind West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
Trump is a bona fide loser who has cost the Republicans dearly in every election since 2016, while also drawing legal attention for reportedly authorizing hush money payments to a porn star, making alleged threats toward Georgia election officials on recorded phone calls and summoning a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol in an effort to subvert democracy and cling to power, among other things. But he’s also got a death grip on the GOP, and, like any cult leader, he’ll sacrifice anyone or anything to spare his own hide. Anyone who steps out of line exposes themselves to reap the whirlwind of wrath that is the orange tornado.
He’s still very popular in West Virginia, where he carried the state by huge margins in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
So, Mooney and Justice have to debase themselves at Trump’s twisted altar in hopes of an endorsement. Mooney got Trump’s stamp of approval in his 2020 reelection bid — which was big, because Mooney had a tough primary against fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., who, unlike Mooney, showed flashes of competent governance. Mooney is unlikely to get Trump’s blessing this time, though. He’s said as much. Justice and Trump are old pals who share thin-skinned narcissism and a perception of being quite wealthy despite disastrous business practices. Plus, Justice switched to the Republican Party at a rally with Trump in Huntington back in 2017.
Mooney, who has his own share of problems in the form of two House ethics probes, is hoping he can suck up enough, while stirring up as much muck as he can around Justice’s legal and financial problems, to just maybe make Trump think about it.
That’s all this is really about, which is sad, but hardly surprising.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.