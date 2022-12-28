In the years before Roe v. Wade, one of America’s largest Christian flocks struggled to find a way to condemn abortion while also opposing bans on abortion.
A 1971 resolution said: “Some advocate that there be no abortion legislation, thus making the decision a purely private matter between a woman and her doctor” while others “advocate no legal abortion,” permitting it “only if the life of the mother is threatened.” Thus, it backed legislation allowing “abortion under such conditions as rape, incest, clear evidence of severe fetal deformity, and carefully ascertained evidence of the likelihood of damage to the emotional, mental, and physical health of the mother.”
After the 1973 Roe decision, the same body stressed the “limited role of government” in abortion questions while supporting a “full range of medical services and personal counseling” for expectant mothers.
That was the Southern Baptist Convention — before its conservative wing gained control, creating a powerful cultural force against abortion rights.
Churches were always active in abortion debates, with some embracing centuries of doctrine on the sanctity of human life, and others becoming strategic abortion-rights supporters. Thus journalists in the Religion News Association named the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as the year’s top American religion-news story. Now churches — left and right — face the challenge of proclaiming certainties while many states seek compromise.
Stressing politics, the RNA stated: “The Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent and says there is no constitutional right to abortion, sparking battles in courts and state legislatures and driving voters to the November polls in high numbers. More than a dozen states enact abortion bans, while voters reject constitutional abortion restrictions in conservative Kansas and Kentucky and put abortion rights in three other states’ constitutions.”
This poll avoided other religion-news elements of this story, such as acts of violence against churches — especially Catholic parishes — and crisis-pregnancy centers, ranging from vandalism to arson, from the interruption of sacred rites to the destruction of sacred art. Protestors marched at the homes of SCOTUS justices, and police arrested an armed man who threatened to invade the house of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.
