Someone has offered a list of reasons why you should not get a dog just because you’re shut in because of the coronavirus pandemic.
I didn’t read it because I wasn’t thinking about getting a dog and don’t recall that I ever have thought about getting a dog.
I am too fond of dogs to have one. I have no experience in taking care of dogs, and I would grow too attached to one.
You have to pay attention to a dog. A proper cat can take care of itself, and while there have been cats I got along famously with and I adore kittens, I have no desire to share a house with a feline.
If I had a dog, I’d have to leave it at home by itself for several hours a day, and I would feel bad about that.
A friend of mine and her family have a good-sized dog, and he doesn’t like to be left alone.
She said everybody else had left the house one day and she was getting ready to leave, too. That’s when the dog gave her what she called “the guilt eyes,” and I said “Serves you right, for all the times you’ve given ME guilt eyes when you want something from me!” (Something innocent, I would add.)
She said that guilt eyes may work on me, but not on her, and I just let it drop after that.
My cousin Cyndy had a Boston terrier that she took to church and to school when she was still teaching. She said the people in both places loved it. It was a wonderful dog, and she got him when he was a puppy.
I always had a soft place in my heart for that little bugger because she brought him to Keyser to spend Christmas with my father during the last Christmas he was alive, and he reminded Dad of how much he once loved dogs.
When he was far younger, my dad and his brother and sister and their parents had a black-and-white terrier of some kind that was named Spotty because he had a black patch around one eye.
My grandparents Goldsworthy had two Spottys, a Tiny and a Chihuahua named Pepi, who was my buddy.
My mother made up with Pepi, even though she wasn’t a dog person, and she fed him popcorn while he sat on her lap.
Pepi would sit patiently in front of someone, never picking the same person twice in a row, waiting to be given the last little bit of ice cream cone each human was eating on the front porch. My grandfather was trying to teach Pepi to talk and actually got him to say “Ma-ma” as clearly as any human could.
My grandparents went to the country to buy Spotty from a new litter, and the people who owned the mother had docked their tails.
Grandmother probably picked Spotty to take home because they hadn’t done a good job de-tailing him, and he was hurting and in bad shape. She nursed him back to health, and he lived to be 21 years old.
When Spotty became blind, Abe took him to the vet to have him put down, but he died on the way. At least that was the story.
Spotty was buried behind the old Goldsworthy Barber Shop with the rest of my grandparents’ dogs. Abe always said that someday, archaeologists will start excavating back there and find their skeletons and wonder what in the hell they had come across.
After Dad died, I found a bag of letters that Grandmother Goldsworthy and my mother and father had written to each other back in the late 1930s through 1940.
My grandfather wrote no letters because he couldn’t read or write, and Grandmother taught him how to sign his name. He could count money and ran a successful barber shop for several decades.
I found a number of postcards he had sent to her when they were courting. They were signed “Your Friend Jim,” and I am sure he had to dictate them for one of his buddies to write. Anyone, including the mailman, could have read them, so they probably didn’t say everything he wanted to tell her.
Mom referred to my dad as her “ducky-wucky” and “turtledove” in the letters she sent home, and she had a keen wit that I only got a glimpse of as a kid — and had some of it directed at me as an adult.
One time when I got dressed up to go to dinner with them on their anniversary, she told me I looked “distinguished.”
“Mother,” I said, “that’s something you say to someone who is middle-aged.”
I was 47 or 48 at the time, and she just wide-eyed at me and said, “Well?”
Most of the letters were written in 1940 when Dad was getting his master’s degree at Duke University. She and my mother had just gotten married, and Mom wrote to Grandmother that she was certain “my James” would get good grades because the professors and everyone else was terrified of her and her red hair.
She also said you should never sit in the back of a church because glare from the light glinting off all of the bald heads would keep you from seeing what was going on up front.
In one of the letters Dad wrote home, he asked how Spotty was doing.
More than a dozen years after that, Spotty was still around when I was a little kid, and I remember him. They put a little hat with an elastic band on his head and stuck a pipe in his mouth, and you played hell getting either one away from him.
One day on my grandparents’ back porch, Spotty sneezed and banged his snoot on the floor, then got mad at himself and fussed and snorted about it.
I was a baby and don’t remember that, but Dad said that was the first time Little Jimmy ever laughed at anything. This may go a long way to explaining why I am the way that I am.
Dad told me a lot of Spotty stories, and he must have been the greatest of dogs.
I love dogs and children (and sometimes get along better with the kids than I do with their mothers), and have decided they have one thing in common: They’re more fun to play with when they belong to somebody else who has to take care of them.
I would just spoil the kids and dogs, which means I might be a terrific grandfather — but not so great of a dog owner.
