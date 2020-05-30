It is strange the things that being all cooped up will call to your mind. I just looked at my calendar and it has been about two months now that we have been on shutdown.
Two months of only emergency shopping. Two months of wearing those silly masks. Two months of missing our friends and even family members.
It is funny, but the mind, when otherwise occupied, crawls around and looks for interesting things to ponder. Well, mine does, anyway. Of course, I seldom remember them long enough to write them down.
The Spanish influenza was before my time, but I have heard the stories from my parents, and others. I wish I could remember all of those stories, that were so interesting then, but are now lost in a sea of fog.
John Barry wrote a wonderful book about it; “The Great Influenza.” I had read it several years ago and am trying to read it again. Funny, how the old brain doesn’t work like the younger counterpart.
Things that were so easy, now puzzle me and I stop and think: ‘Was that me, was that really me?”
My parents had not yet met, at the time of the Spanish Flu. My mother’s own mother had died when she was quite young and her father had long since remarried. My mother lived at home and helped care for her younger half-sisters.
My dad was in the military. We have a photo of the group of young guys from Moorefield, West Virginia, who were called up on the same day.
There they stood on the courthouse steps, two rows of young men, heading off into the unknown.
These were poor country boys, most with their pant legs rolled part way to the knees and some barefooted. They were all signed up and ready to go.
I don’t know about the other men; I think that they were stationed together. My father had his training in Texas. It was here that he gathered those memories that he loved to share with us on those long winter evenings. It was here that he had the opportunity to see Wild Bill Hickok, riding around the ring on his beautiful white horse, and waving his big white cowboy hat.
I think that my father was as impressed with the horse as he was with Wild Bill.
My dad loved horses. Sure he had worked with horses as a kid, while gardening.
But not horses like this one — or the ones that he worked with in training. My father was in the Military Police and spent a lot of time with the horses and the pack mules. My father and his buddies had finished their training and were just about ready to be shipped out.
However, the Spanish Flu was raging around the world, many Army camps had become emergency hospitals and the number of soldiers that had succumbed was prohibitive.
My father and his friends were excited about going abroad, perhaps to France.
But then the order to “Hold” came through and they were in limbo, not sure what their future would be.
Lucky for my father and his friends — and for me — the war ended. So my father and his friends were discharged and sent home.
Had it not been for that lucky twist of fate, my father would have been shipped out. He might have lost his life or married a pretty little French girl.
In either case he would have never met my mother and they would never have married and I would have never been born.
Loretta Nazelrod Brown is a Cumberland freelance writer. Her columns appear in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
