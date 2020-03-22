The value of anything is what someone is willing to pay for it. This doesn’t mean that if you have something somebody else wants (including toilet paper), you can charge whatever you like. That’s illegal in some states.
One of the last-minute priority bills passed by Maryland’s General Assembly prohibits price-gouging for such items as food, water, medical supplies and cleaning products.
Most states, including West Virginia and Pennsylvania, already have price-gouging laws, and a list of them shows N/A (not available) beside the entry for Maryland.
Maryland’s legislature last year enacted a price-gouging law that was aimed at controlling prescription drug prices, but a federal court ruled that it was an unconstitutional attempt by a state to regulate interstate commerce.
West Virginia’s price-gouging law says that after a state of emergency or state of preparedness is declared, prices for necessary goods and services cannot be increased by more than 10% of the cost that was in effect 10 days before the declaration.
Patrick Morrisey, the state’s attorney general, said recently those laws are in effect now that Gov. Jim Justice has declared a coronavirus-related state of emergency. He said consumers should be vigilant and be prepared to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov to file a complaint.
Anybody who has been to the market recently has seen a lot of empty or near-empty shelves. My last shopping list had Beanie Weenies on it, but there were none to be had. (I augment them with chopped-up mushrooms, store-bought meatballs and homemade Cajun seasoning for lunch one day a week.)
Morrisey said “Empty store shelves are no doubt a concern and inconvenience; however, consumers should realize this is only temporary. Most shelves should be replenished within a day or so. This means there is no need for hoarding as our nation has an adequate food supply to see us through the pandemic.”
This past week was Sunshine Week, devoted to the press’ efforts to promote transparency in government, but government isn’t the only thing we keep an eye on these days.
KATV-TV news in Little Rock, Arkansas, reported recently that price-gouging isn’t limited to what stores sometimes attempt to do to consumers.
It said a Facebook user in Beebe, Arkansas, was selling a half-roll of toilet paper for $50. “The half-roll was either sold or the post was taken down later in the day, but others like it have popped up as Arkansas stores sell out of toilet paper and other essentials amid the coronavirus pandemic. Whether the posts are hoaxes or not is unclear,” said KATV.
A man in Conway, Arkansas, was advertising a brand new roll with “nice texture” for $15 on Facebook. He said he was willing to negotiate on price or trade for rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. In Fort Smith, a Craigslist seller was offering an “industrial size” roll for $20.
KATV added that “In Utah, toilet paper is being stolen from public bathrooms. And online retailers in Washington have taken advantage of the health crisis by selling 16-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for over $50.”
Arkansas’ price-gouging law calls for a $10,000 penalty for each item price-gouged, and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she wouldn’t hesitate to use it against either businesses or individuals.
KMTR-TV news in Eugene, Oregon reported that the police department in Newport, Oregon, had asked people not to call 911 just because they had run out of toilet paper.
The Newport PD Facebook page had this to say:
“It’s hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance.
“In fact, history offers many other options for you in your time of need if you cannot find a roll of your favorite soft, ultra plush two-ply citrus scented tissue.
“Seamen used old rope and anchor lines soaked in salt water. Ancient Romans used a sea sponge on a stick, also soaked in salt water. We are a coastal town. We have an abundance of salt water available. Sea shells were also used.
“Mayans used corn cobs. Colonial Americans also used the core of the cob. Farmers not only used corn cobs, but used pages from the Farmers Almanac.
“Many Americans took advantage of the numerous pages torn from free catalogs such as Sears and Roebuck. The Sears Christmas catalog, four times thicker than the normal catalog, could get a family of three wiped clean from December through Valentine’s Day; or Saint Patrick’s Day if they were frugal.
“Then, of course, there are always alternatives to toilet paper. Grocery receipts, newspaper, cloth rags, lace, cotton balls, and that empty toilet paper roll sitting on the holder right now. Plus, there are a variety of leaves you can safely use. Mother Earth News magazine will even tell you how to make your own wipes using 15 different leaves. When all else fails, you have magazine pages.
“Start saving those catalogs you get in the mail that you usually toss into the recycle bin. Be resourceful. Be patient. There is a TP shortage. This too shall pass. Just don’t call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper.”
——————
In my mind’s ear, I can hear The Surfaris playing “Wipeout.”
The idea of using anything soaked in salt water to clean myself in sensitive areas isn’t the least bit appealing. Remember the old line about rubbing salt in wounds?
Corncobs and Sears catalog pages have traditionally been used in rural areas (use the cob and then the catalog page, like rough sandpaper to start the job and fine sandpaper for finishing), but Sears has pretty much gone belly-up, and it’s too soon to buy corn — at least if it’s grown in this area.
Store-boughten corn on the cob from elsewhere is available in some markets. I’ve seen shrink-wrapped packages of four ears being offered for $4.98, and they weren’t very big ears. Maybe the people who are hoarding toilet paper don’t know about this other use for corncobs, or it might be off the shelves, too.
Anyway ... Thursday was the first day of spring. I’m seeing and hearing robins, and there are buds on two of my trees, so full-fledged leaves won’t be far behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.