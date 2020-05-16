The main organs affected by the COVID–19 virus are your lungs. Here is some basic information about your lungs.
Each 24 hours, you take in about 20,000 breaths. This is about 4,000 gallons or 440 cubic feet of air per day or about 7.3 million breaths a year.
With each breath, you take in 25 sextillion molecules of oxygen. (A sextillion is 1 followed by a 21 zeroes.) In a days worth of breathing, you will sample at least one molecule of oxygen (O2) from each person who has ever lived.
As humans, we breathe and rebreathe the same air as it circulates around the globe. The mixing time for air is six years.
For an average urban dweller, his or her respiration takes in some 20 billion foreign particles a day. This includes dust, industrial pollutants, pollen, fungal spores, etc, big particles you will cough or sneeze out.
A vigorous sneeze can propel small tiny particles as far as 26 feet. Small particles will likely be trapped in the mucus along your sinus passages or caught by bronchi or tubules in your lungs.
These tiny passageways are lined with tiny hairs or cilia that beat back 16 times a second, pushing these invaders down your throat, into your stomach where they are dissolved by hydrochloric acid.
A second line of defense are alveolar macrophages that devour the pollutants. In spite of this, some pathogens get through.
Your lungs altogether weigh 2.4 pounds. The lungs are inflated and deflated by a muscle called a diaphragm which pulls down the lungs. Air pressure in the chest is less than atmospheric pressure, keeping the lungs inflated.
Our lungs can hold about six quarts of air. Our normal breath is half a quart. An average adult has about 1,000 square feet of lung tissue containing about 1,500 miles of airways.
The most prevalent lung problem is asthma. An estimated 300 million people globally have Asthma.
This is 5% of adults and 15% of children where health statistics are kept.
Asthma is more common among boys than girls before puberty, but more common in girls after puberty. Asthma is more common among blacks and in city people than rural folks.
The United Kingdom has the highest rates with 30% of children affected. In 75% of young people, asthma disappears by the time they reach adulthood.
Yet, asthma remains a mystery. Half of the cases involves allergies but half are due to something entirely different. Both allergic and non allergic asthmas involve inflammation of the lungs.
In an asthma attack, the airways narrow, causing sufferers difficulty in getting air in or out. A curious discovery was recently made; people who had a pet cat early in life seem to be protected from getting asthma.
SKY SIGHTS FOR THE COMING WEEK: Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m., midday is 1:12 p.m. and sunset is 8:27 p.m. with 14 hours and 30 minutes.
Mercury and Venus are about a degree apart very low in the western dusk on May 22.
On Saturday, May 23, Venus is above a narrow crescent moon low in the western dusk.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostbug.edu
