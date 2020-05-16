The good news is that churches will be opening, but with limitations. The ability to pray, have baptisms, weddings and funerals will help, but they won’t quite be the same.
The bad news is that, at least for Catholics in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, the sacrifice of the holy Mass will be on hold for awhile longer. Soon, but not yet.
To some, it may not be of any consequence, but for many faithful Catholics, not being able to go into a Catholic church for the past two months to be with our lord has been a tremendous source of loss and suffering.
So, too, has been the loss of being with our beloved priests and friars. I look forward again to being able to receive the sacraments, attend Mass, listened to their inspired homilies and receive our lord in body, soul, and divinity from their consecrated hands. I know it hasn’t been easy for them.
None of the priests and friars that I know were aspiring to be hermits, and live-streaming Mass on YouTube isn’t quite the same. Our beloved priests need us just as we need them.
So, to that end, as a co-founder of the Holy League of Our Lady of the Mountains and at the encouragement of the Holy League, we are calling on all the faithful to join in prayer and fasting to what ever level God calls you, and join us in a nine-day Novena to the Holy Spirit for a Sacerdotal (priestly) Pentecost that will begin on May 22 and conclude on May 30, the Vigil of Pentecost.
The simple intention will be to seek the intercession of the Virgin Mary and Pope St. John Paul II to strengthen the souls of our priests and bishops as was the soul of the beloved Apostle, St. John, at the foot of the cross and the souls of all the apostles in the upper room on that first Pentecost.
Copies of the Novena to the Holy Spirit are readily available online if you don’t already have it, and it will be made available at www.romancatholicman.com as well as on the Facebook page of The Holy League of Our Lady of the Mountains. Please pray for our priests. They are good and holy men.
Stay strong and Viva Christo Rey!
Richard R. Biancone Jr.
LaVale
