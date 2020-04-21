Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Showers early with mainly sunny skies later in the day as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. High 56F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.