I agree 100% with Chad Nichols of Wiley Ford, W.Va. (See: “Letters like this belong on social media, not the newspaper,” April 19 Times-News), that is was irresponsible to print the article “Where is America’s Backbone?” (April 17).

By printing it you give a voice to ridicules notions at a time when things are confusing enough.

Here’s a simple test; if the writer makes an unconfirmed or impossible to confirm claim against another person or group of people, then don’t print it.

Mark Beal

Ridgeley, W.Va.

 

