I recently read in Sunday’s paper that Cumberland’s downtown Farmers Market will be opening May 7. (See: “Farmers should be able to sell goods in May,” April 26 Times-News, Page 1A.)

This was exciting news until I read that the wearing of masks is optional. You will not see me there until the wearing of masks is required.

I hope people understand that we wear masks to protect other people. Anyone can be a carrier of the COVID-19 virus and not have any symptoms.

Donna Hunt

Cumberland

 

