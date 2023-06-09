The following editorial appeared in the Herald-Dispatch, Huntington, West Virginia, and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
The school choice movement continues to advance as more parents want something better than what their local public schools provide — or what they think their local public schools provide. That perception may be accurate or inaccurate. In politics — and that plays heavily in public education — perceptions carry weight.
But what if the parent of a high school student wants their child learning to play a sport under a different coach?
The West Virginia Legislature made that process easier this past session with the passage of House Bill 2820, which allows a student to transfer to any school and be eligible to play sports there without having to sit out a year. Actually, HB 2820 was written to fund the Hope Scholarship program, which has nothing to do with sports, but the sports part was added toward the end of the session. Indeed, politics and public schools go together like peas and carrots.
Gov. Jim Justice allowed HB 2820 to become law without his signature. He said he supports the scholarship part of the bill, but as a coach himself he could not support the athletic transfer part.
High schools have gotten around recruiting rules and restrictions for years. Some just play the game better than others. Now some of these games can come out in the open, and it’s time to see if choice in athletics works out best for schools and, more important, for teenage athletes. Let’s ponder a few questions:
Why should a good athlete at a school with mediocre teams be prevented from transferring to a school with a good program? Why should a mediocre athlete at a school with an excellent program be prevented from transferring to a school where he might get to play?
If school choice is a good idea for academics, is it a bad idea for athletics?
If an athlete transfers to School A to play for a good team, that means a kid now at School A loses a learning opportunity from getting on the field, and isn’t learning what school is all about?
If a small school doesn’t have enough boys to field a football team, could it recruit enough players from other schools so that more boys have an opportunity to play?
Will coaches recruit good players with the intention of making them sit on the bench? They might not help the coach’s team, but they won’t help another team beat his team, either.
And if a high school transfer portal is open, can NIL (name, image, likeness) be far behind?
So many questions and so few answers.
This transfer portal might be short-lived. In a statement issued in March, Justice said, “I will ask the Legislature next session to revisit the transfer rules, because if we don’t, I fear we’re heading down the wrong path with our high school athletes and opening up the door to many unintended consequences.”
Justice is totally correct about that last part. It’s not the goal of a transfer portal that schools and athletes need to worry about. The unintended consequences will prove this to be either a good idea or a bad one. That will give a good indication of whether the Legislature went too far in micromanaging education or if it made the right call.
