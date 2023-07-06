I would like to address Sen. McKay’s letter to the editor, “Abortion is Unconstitutional,” printed two weeks ago, and the misinformation it contains. I find it ironic that representatives from Mountain Maryland Alliance for Reproductive Freedom, me included, recently met with the senator and provided him with an FAQ sheet with cited facts about abortion. We talked about and agreed upon the need to get truthful information out into the community and the dangers of misinformation.
First, the letter incorrectly states abortion is unconstitutional. Only the Supreme Court can make such a broad, overarching statement, and it has never done so. Fifty years ago, Roe v. Wade found that abortion was protected by the Constitution. In the Dobbs decision last summer, the court overturned that ruling without determining the constitutionality of abortion. It simply returned the issue to the states to determine whether and under what conditions abortions could be legally available.
The Supreme Court has never had a ruling supporting the arguments the senator puts forward. To the contrary, the Cornell School of Law’s Legal Information Institute has concluded that “the Court acknowledged that the liberty guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment’s Due Process Clause, in particular, protects a woman’s freedom of choice for certain personal decisions” in Harris v. McRae, a case about federal funding for abortion. Even conservative lawyers, such as Mark Pulliam, conclude that the 14th Amendment does not prohibit abortion (“Is Abortion Unconstitutional”, Law & Liberty, March 17, 2021).
The senator’s letter selectively discusses the Constitution and omits aspects that are relevant. The 13th Amendment states that “neither slavery nor FORCED SERVITUDE … shall exist in the United States.” Forcing a person to remain pregnant against their will is forced servitude. Even the United Nations identifies forced pregnancy as a Crime Against Humanity. In addition, the 14th Amendment defines “citizens” as “all persons BORN or naturalized in the United States.” While the senator asserts that the rights of life, liberty, and property apply to the unborn, he omits the fact that the Constitution specifically defines a citizen as born.
McKay also has no standing to assert that Maryland’s abortion laws and its 2024 referendum to include (or not) abortion rights in our state constitution are also unconstitutional. Maryland has decided that abortion is legal after the matter was put to the voters in 1992, when Maryland voters overwhelmingly (62% approved) agreed that abortion should be legal, and it has been ever since. But we know that laws can be changed by a vocal, well-funded, and well-connected political minority. Including the right of reproductive choice in our Maryland Constitution will protect this right. The question will appear on the state ballot in 2024, exactly in accordance with state’s rights in the U.S. Constitution and the procedures in our Maryland Constitution. Therefore, neither are unconstitutional as the senator asserts.
Finally, Sen. McKay states that under Maryland Criminal Law, there is a ruling that the killing of a fetus is murder or manslaughter “just like a normal individual who is born.” He neglects to mention that the very next section of this law, Subsection D, states it is “Inapplicable to termination of pregnancy. — Nothing in this section applies to or infringes on a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy as stated in § 20-209 of the Health — General Article.” It is disingenuous at the least to omit this important fact.
We may disagree on the matter of abortion, though I’m sure we agree that civil discourse is key to strengthening our society. We need to hold our elected officials to a strict use of facts and not allow them to spread misinformation. To do otherwise puts our civil discourse in jeopardy.
To view the FAQ sheet that MMARF shared with Sen. McKay, please go to: http://bit.ly/MMARFFAQs.
Judy Carbone
Swanton
