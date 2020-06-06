People sometimes ask where I get ideas for my columns, and I usually say “I get them from people like you. They make a comment of some kind or tell me a story, and I take it from there.”
Things being what they are, I haven’t been running into many people like you.
After my father died in 2003, I began documenting family stories and wound up with 16 typewritten pages. I’ll share a few of them with you now and then, although some are best kept in the family for what would be obvious reasons.
My parents wound up together because both of them got jilted at about the same time.
My mother was a beautiful redhead and, as my dad described her one of the most brilliant and talented people he ever met. I could say the same. Dad and I were a lot alike, but she had nine years longer to work with him than she did with me.
She could act, she could sing, she could speak or do just about anything that required creativity and skill. At one time, she was engaged to President Warren G. Harding’s nephew, and an album that contains pictures of me when I was a little kid was given to her by the president’s sister.
Harding’s nephew and my mom met at Otterbein College in Ohio, where she became the state collegiate oratorical champion (after being the West Virginia state collegiate acting and debating champion at Potomac State, as well as the May Queen), but he dumped her for a rich girl.
After a college dance one night, my dad’s girlfriend let him out of her car along the road somewhere between Morgantown and Fairmont, having made no arrangements for him to stay anywhere overnight. I don’t recall how he made it home to Keyser.
Years later at a teacher’s conference, he met the daughter of the woman who tossed him. She said her mom’s health wasn’t good, and he was sorry to hear that.
My parents-to-be rode in the same car and taught together for about a year, then got disentangled at about the same time, figured out they were in love and got married in 1940.
Their bedroom furniture was on display at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, and I still use it to this day. The Antiques Road Show people probably would say it has considerable “patina” or has been “well-loved.” I haven’t been able to find out anything about it online.
Once I asked how she wound up in Keyser, married to my dad, when she could have been another Katharine Hepburn.
“Your father was a poor boy from Keyser,” she said, “and I was a poor girl from McCoole.” Her father worked in a hardware store. His father was a barber.
I’ve always thought that Grandfather Jim Goldsworthy was a classic example of the American Dream. Great-Grandfather Jim came from Cornwall in England, and he and my grandfather and Great-Uncle Vance worked together in the coal mines somewhere in the George’s Creek area.
Granddad couldn’t read or write, but he knew how to count money. Grandmother had to teach him how to sign his name. Yet he sent his children to college, and they sent theirs. His oldest son (my dad) became a high school principal, his daughter became an executive at a major corporation, one of his grandsons (Craig) became a top computer guru at the FBI, and the other (me) became a newspaper editor.
My grandfather-to-be hated the mines and got himself fired by leaving a wheelbarrow on the railroad tracks and watching a train run over it. He opened a barber shop that operated for several decades. Uncle Abe — his third child — took it over after Granddad died.
I joined my grandparents for his last meal. Grandmother fried fish and baked corn bread in cast iron molds that shaped the muffins like little ears of corn, making them crispy outside and soft and moist inside. I ate them with butter and salt and pepper and haven’t had corn bread that good since she quit making it.
My grandfather had a bad heart, and even 10-year-old me knew about it. We went for walks, and once in a while he got chest pains and took one of the nitroglycerin pills he kept in a little brown glass bottle. He told me what they were for. I’ve often wondered how long today’s medicine could have kept him alive.
Granddad began to feel bad after supper, and we thought it was just indigestion. The pills didn’t help, so he went to the hospital next door to our house and died later that night.
That was the night Grandmother said Jesus had appeared to her in my room, where the grownups had taken her after she went into shock — but then came out a few minutes later and told us that Jesus had come to her and told her that my grandfather was all right. My dad and I agreed long afterward that neither of us ever saw anyone else go through a big a change as she did that quickly. He said she was “transfigured.”
Years later, when we got our first computer system at the newspaper, some of us were practicing doing simple things with it.
A feeling I didn’t understand at the time, but often have had since then, caused me to stop what I was doing, look over my left shoulder and ask, “How about this, Grandfather?”
Nobody loved newfangled contraptions more than he did. His barber shop was filled with the best equipment he could find, he had a beautiful new 1952 Buick sedan, and he bought one of the first televisions in Keyser.
Somehow, I felt that he had come back to watch what his grandson was doing with a contraption he never could have imagined.
I am convinced he has visited me at least twice since then. I could feel his presence, and on one occasion I believe I saw him.
I shared my grandfather’s Last Supper in more than one way and will tell you about that next week.
