At this time of year, when the trees are in bloom and the birds are becoming more active, my thoughts often turn to my mother.
She loved the springtime and taught me to love it.
I stand at my window and think of her, and these lines run through my mind; “The greatest gift my mother gave to me — was love of flower, love of bird, love of tree.”
That is from a poem about mothers. I am not sure if it is one of my poems or one I found in some poetry book. I cannot find it in my stash or on the computer and these are the only lines that I recall.
And, indeed, she did love nature and indulged herself in it whenever possible. Those walks in the woods were always learning sessions.
Having lost her own mother to heart disease at the tender age of 8, I wonder who taught her all these things.
She taught me how to tell the difference in a plant, if it were poisonous or edible. Don’t ask me how, I don’t remember — but I do remember her telling me.
Yes, my brothers taught me how to find those illusive morel mushrooms, but she taught me how to prepare them: fried with an egg batter.
She taught me how, when morels were not available, to prepare dandelion blooms in much the same way.
There may have been morels out there this year, but the frequent bear sightings made it less than advisable to go poking around looking for them. So I fixed dandelion blooms and thought of Mother.
She loved flowers and had a way with them. They bloomed in her yard and in any little vase that was handy. And yes, I inherited her appreciation for flowers, just not her talent for growing them.
She also wrote a few poems, not that she ever talked about them, but I have found them.
I am convinced that she could have been a writer, had there been time between having 12 babies, planting and harvesting gardens and raising pigs and chickens, not to mention the multitudes of meals that she prepared and served. No one ever left our house hungry.
It didn’t matter if the visitors at our door had come to see one of my brothers on business, they were ushered in and offered coffee and cake or pie. If I had a nickel for every cake or pie that woman baked ... man, that would be one pile of nickels!
And bread. Many was the time that she would have a large dishpan full of bread dough raising and as it neared its zenith, she put a large skillet on the stove (gas, wood or electric) and put a, “goodly amount” (her phrase) of lard in it.
She would then pull a fist-sized piece out from the mass and cut it off with the butcher knife and fry it in the hot grease.
When it had swelled in size and browned, just right, she would take it from the simmering grease and deposit in a brown paper bag that contained sugar.
Some lucky kid got to shake the bag and take out the “donuts” and pass them around — everyone licking the sugar from their fingers afterwards.
She was an all-around go-to person. There wasn’t much she couldn’t do, and she tried to pass it on to me.
Sometimes, of a morning, when I am standing, looking out my window, I imagine that I hear her saying “Look, Loretta, look.”
“Yes, Mother,” I say, “I am looking.”
Loretta Nazelrod Brown is a Cumberland freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News every other Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.