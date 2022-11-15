Small Business Saturday will be here before we know it.
Every year, it gets a lot of attention and we talk about how we need to support our local small businesses and main streets.
And last year, everyone stepped up to the plate, as Small Business Saturday hit a record of $19.8 billion in spending around the country.
This year will be no different. In fact, it is more imperative than ever.
The effects of the pandemic — shutdowns, illness, inflation and supply chain issues — are still alive and well and affecting every bit of daily life.
Small businesses truly are the lifeblood of every small city and town in America. They represent everything that the country stands for and are great because of opportunity, free enterprise, entrepreneurial spirit and hope.
Every small business owner goes into starting up a business with their whole heart and spirit, wanting to be the change they want to see in their community.
They see the places where the community is lacking resource, opportunity or function and fill those holes.
In Maryland, small businesses are especially valuable.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy, small businesses account for over 99% of all Maryland businesses and employ nearly half of the workforce in the state.
The SBA says for every $100 spent at a locally-owned business, roughly $68 stays in the local economy.
Christmas will be here before we know it and it’s always better to get the shopping done early rather than last minute. After all, how do you think Santa manages to get to every house in the world on Christmas Eve?
So next Saturday, Nov. 26, come out and browse the local businesses. You may just find that unique gift for someone and, in doing so, you’ll be investing your dollars in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.