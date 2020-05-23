Since my last column on activities one can do to pass the time during the coronavirus lockdown, it has come to my attention that I missed several serviceable options which might be useful to my fellow “detainees.” I list them below for your edification:
1. Gardening: how I came to overlook this option I cannot imagine, as I am an avid pot gardener myself (in the sense of flower pots, not marijuana — although as a cash crop, that might not be a bad idea while I am unemployed.)
Gardening can provide an enjoyable family activity, but only for other families than mine. My husband and sons refuse to get any closer to nature than watching Sierra Club commercials on TV.
I recently ventured out, properly masked, to the flower shop to buy some annuals, and was promptly enticed by the siren call of an inordinately expensive lilac bush. Since I am a sucker for lilacs, and have managed to kill all those that I planted when we moved in, I purchased this beauty, justifying its cost by resolving to serve nothing but spam all next week.
I schlepped the thing home, then wondered how it had escaped my memory that my yard is made up of nothing but rocks, macadam and rocks, which is what killed my other lilacs to begin with. I can sort of make up for the lack of soil by purchasing bags of the potting variety and lining the hole with it — but creating the hole is a task which would daunt Hannibal. (Remember him? The guy who crossed the Alps on elephants to attack Rome? Seems like a lot of trouble to go to just to visit the Colosseum, and no fun for the elephants, either.)
I bribed my youngest with cold, hard cash to warily expose himself to Mother Nature long enough to manhandle sufficient stones out of the mountainside to furnish me with a lilac-sized crevice. He activated self-defense measures by smothering his ears in headphones which blasted his favorite music (and I use the term ironically) and singing along earsplittingly with this mayhem, which boasts lyrics that had the neighbors running for cover.
I had to insist that he dig without musical accompaniment, which almost led to worse language, but after an hour of determined hacking (bless his willing, money-motivated heart), cursing and sweating, he was able to pry a large enough opening into the flinty protuberance we call home to grudgingly receive a modestly sized lilac plant.
I lined this orifice with potting soil, planted and watered the bush, and hoped for the best. Several days later it is still bravely green, and has not yet succumbed to despair, so fingers crossed.
If you have a nature-loving family, a level, soil-abundant yard and a green thumb, gardening is an excellent choice of occupation during the lockdown. As my bumper sticker says: “Gardening is cheaper than therapy, and you get tomatoes!”
2. Deep Sea Diving: it is my understanding that sea creatures are immune to coronavirus, (although I’m not sure how many comprehensive studies have been done to confirm this,) so deep sea diving offers a relatively safe alternative to sitting at home playing canasta. (Does anyone still know how to play canasta?)
If you can find a hardy mariner willing to dump you and your snorkel somewhere off the coast of Nantucket (or less expensively, into the Chesapeake Bay) you can spend a couple of carefree hours exploring a mysterious underwater world, communing with sea horses, and generally forgetting that dry land and its problems exist.
I personally have never gone diving anywhere more adventurous than a mountain lake in Canada, but I know those who have, and they assure me that it is a thoroughly calming and magical experience. (I plan to try it someday, although I assume it will mean about a year of spam dinners for the family.)
I chose the “Underwater Adventure” at the virtual reality lounge the family visited on our recent Scotland trip. Floating weightlessly through a vast expanse of coral, clown fish and kelp was relaxing even in the fantasy version; I can only imagine what the reality offers. You might encounter a blue-ringed octopus, whose venom is 10 times more lethal than cyanide — but then, staying on shore these days can be pretty dangerous, too.
(Before some know-it-all writes in to tell me that blue-ringed octopi are only found in the waters off Australia and Japan, I already know that! What are you, my editor? Work with me here!)
3. Cobbling: this is an archaic term which means “to make shoes.” Since it is counter-indicated to visit a shoe store currently, and the footwear you order online invariably arrives sized to fit only the foot-bound maidens of pre-20th century China, it might be useful, as well as cathartic, to build your own shoes.
This process requires the following: a cobbler’s “last” or form on which to build the shoe; copious amounts of leather, nails, and rubber; a strong and sharp needle such as might be able to puncture the hull of a medium-sized aircraft carrier; a ready store of profanity; a sturdy hammer; health insurance which covers broken thumbs.
I imagine the satisfaction of creating one’s own shoes outweighs the pain, expense and time involved in the process, but it might be better to just wear flip-flops till the lockdown ends. Your feet will be under the canasta table, so who’s going to notice?
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
