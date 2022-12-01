In this age of high technology with its endless ways to communicate, it can be special when we can put away the phone and meet people face-to-face. This is especially true when the in-person meeting is with an influential person who can impact our lives.
One of those special meetings took place on Tuesday when Maryland Speaker of House Adrienne Jones visited Cumberland. The fact that Jones visited the city was a welcomed happening.
Not since the days of Cas Taylor, the former speaker (1994-2003) from Cumberland, have we had a lawmaker with that level of power spend time in our own backyard.
Del. Mike McKay, who was elected to the state Senate last month, must be commended for organizing the speaker’s trip to the Queen City. McKay, along with Ivan Lanier of Greenwill Consultants, partnered to bring Jones to Allegany County.
Jones was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1997, representing the 10th District, northwest of Baltimore. She rose through the ranks to become acting speaker of the House in 2019 following the death of then-speaker Michael Busch. Her work as acting speaker won her the support of her fellow House members.
“I’ve spent 25 years in the House of Delegates and was voted speaker by my peers so it wasn’t like it was given to me,” Jones said on Tuesday.
The speaker began her day in Cumberland by meeting with Allegany County government officials and ended her daylong trip huddled with management at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort. However, between those stops, she spent the bulk of her time at Canal Place.
Her stop at Canal Place included a walk along the North Branch of the Potomac River to see firsthand the location for a proposed $20 million river park. The attraction, if built, will include a moderate whitewater course, docks for canoes and kayaks, a viewing area and walking trails.
“I’m a visual person, that is why a came here today,” Jones said.
In addition to viewing the proposed site for a river park, she toured the Canal Place festival grounds where officials pitched the idea of a new and improved amphitheater. Local officials hope to capitalize on Allegany County’s growing attraction as a live entertainment destination.
Jones also met with the CEO of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, Wes Heinz. Heinz outlined the impact the railroad and its massive steam engine, Maryland Thunder No. 1309, has been having on tourism in the region.
Scenic railroad officials are hoping to receive financial help for a $3 million rebuild of the railroad bridge connecting Ridgeley, West Virginia, the location of the scenic railroad’s train yard and shop, and Cumberland.
A downside of the speaker’s visit was a lack of open discussion that could have been afforded the media. Reporters were given instructions to limit questions to Allegany County, and Allegany County is what the speaker is still learning about.
A more open dialogue on the top issues facing the General Assembly during the upcoming session would have been beneficial.
With opportunities rare these days to sit down face-to-face, particularly when someone has traveled nearly 130 miles to get here, let’s hope that the next time Jones, or any other high-ranking state official visits, we can make better use of their time with the media.
