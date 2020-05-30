For several years I have taken my great-grandson, Alex Mongold (who is now 7 years old), to the cemetery to put flowers on graves of family members.
He enjoys doing this and has asked me several times when we were going to do this again.
I received a phone call on Memorial Day about 7 a.m. to ask me if we were going. He also wanted to take 4-year-old sister, Addison, to show her where family members were buried. He was excited to share this experience with her.
We put flowers on about 20 different graves. some of family members and others picked at random.
It was fun to see their excitement of picking different graves to decorate.
To share this legacy was very important and I’m sure they will continue this in years to come.
Lydiann S. Wagus
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.