During the current coronavirus concern, a question comes to mind: Why have certain diseases not been cured?
I take “maintenance drugs” to keep from succumbing from diseases that “people” used to die quickly from.
Who, may be a better question. Who prospers from not finding a “forever cure” for diseases that have expensive “maintenance drugs?” Follow the money.
I can afford the “maintenance drugs” that I take. I have insurance and the funds to pay for what insurance doesn’t.
I don’t use tobacco, never have. My grandmother smoked cigarettes and died with cancer at 68.
My mother smoked cigarettes but quit at age 43, when her mother died. Today, my mother is 97.
Is abstaining the only cure for disease? Why does any cancer exist today?
My father was a “meat and potatoes” guy. Meat and potatoes at every meal. He had a health scare and added an occasional salad.
I am about 10 years older than he was when he passed. I took charge of my own health and cut back on foods that exasperated my health issues.
Surprise, I am healthier today; and take less of those “maintenance drugs.”
I just turned 71 and am responsible for my own health.
You are the captain of your own ship.
Jeff Sauer
Las Vegas, Nev.
