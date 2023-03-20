The following editorial appeared in the Bluefield (W.Va.) Daily Telegraph, a CNHI newspaper. it does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Tax relief is finally on the way for residents of the Mountain State.
After some back and forth wrangling between the House and the Senate, and Gov. Jim Justice, the Republican super majority in Charleston has finally signed off on a measure that returns more than $750 million to state residents, including a reduction in the personal income tax.
Justice, also a Republican, recently signed the tax-relief bill into law.
The House of Delegates passed a 21.25% income tax reduction bill.
That was higher than a 15% cut approved by the state Senate and lower than the 50% reduction Justice proposed over a three year period.
Under the new law, more income tax cuts would be triggered by a formula involving higher than anticipated revenue collections starting next fiscal year. But any further tax reductions cannot be larger than 10%, according to The Associated Press.
In addition, lawmakers passed a credit on personal property taxes that residents pay annually on vehicles at a cost of $157 million to the state.
Small businesses also will get a tax break and disabled veterans will receive property tax credits.
The amount being returned to residents is more than two-thirds of the state’s record budget surplus of $1.1 billion. Justice is touting the legislation as the largest tax cut in state history.
“We invite any and everyone to this great state to bring their business opportunities to us, to bring their jobs to us, to bring their folks to us,” Justice said.
Promoting the new tax relief law is a smart move by Justice.
The tax cuts certainly should help when it comes to attracting new businesses and residents to West Virginia.
In tough economic times, with raging inflation and soaring utility bills, people need all the help they can get.
A state that provides tax relief to its citizens will be viewed by many as an attractive place to live, play and raise a family.
Furthermore prospective businesses and industries will now likely give the Mountain State another look when it comes to potential expansion or relocation projects.
The new tax relief law is a win-win for West Virginia and its citizens.
