Editor’s note: This letter to Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot was released to the Times-News for publication.
Thank you both for your leadership over the past several months. It’s easy to sit on the sidelines and watch or criticize how the world is moving forward.
There are plenty of naysayers and pessimists to deride everything at every turn. It takes strength, courage, and conviction to lead, and I believe you are both doing a commendable job.
Small businesses are microcosms of the larger world with smaller but similar problems. During these uncertain times, it’s been challenging to own and or operate any business. Knowing when it’s safe to open or close. Making sure your employees, customers or constituents are safe.
These are on the thoughts and minds of everyone. No matter what business owners, the governor or comptroller decide, not everyone will approve. Still, we must move forward. Someone has to take the lead. Someone has to make tough decisions.
While a vocal minority may condemn everything you do, I believe the calmer majority supports your plans and actions.
Last night I watched the reopening of our son’s small farm brewery. Around 5 p.m., people started coming around, and my sense was they were trying to feel out the new normal, the new plan. everyone was very mindful and respectful of the new rules and conditions.
No one was rude; in fact, most people were falling over themselves to be kind and caring. Some wore masks, and some did not. There were no fights or arguments. Some families sat together, a few with masks and few without masks. Our staff made sure everything had been thoroughly cleaned in anticipation of a crowd.
Most people came and went and were happy to see tables and chairs cleaned in between. A few brought their own cleaning supplies and re-wiped down before settling in. Overall the reopening was very successful.
Today, the 1812 Brewery and many small businesses will open their doors for the second time in three months. We look forward to seeing the smiling faces and seeing our families, friends and neighbors enjoying themselves safely. Thank you, Gov, Hogan and Comptroller Franchot, for leading the way.
Sean McCagh
Cumberland
