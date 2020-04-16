Bright smiles and cheerful greetings usually ring out in the crisp early morning as employees make their way from the parking area to the hospital entrance.
But for the past few weeks, it has been quieter as people shuffle in to care for the sick and hurting.
Lately the concerns are more serious than “I hope my patient doesn’t have bedbugs!”
Now the questions are: Will I get sick? Will I die? Will I unknowingly infect my family? Trudging in to be screened, temperature taken and handed a mask, downcast eyes noticed a flash of color on the hospital’s sidewalk entrance on Tuesday morning.
A familiar Disney character smiled at me and I smiled back. Then I noticed colorful words of hope and courage and joy. The entire sidewalk was covered with life and love and cheer.
Who did this? Who spent hours in the dark and cold pouring love into that entryway?
Who provided such a treasured gift of recognition to those of us who work here day after day?
Dear Chalk Angel, did you know how much better it made hundreds of people feel? Do you know how much you lifted the hearts of this courageous team who selflessly enter to serve our sick friends, our families, our community?
Thank you! You truly made my day brighter!
Linda Krause
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.