Why do we call it a ‘Wonder Drug’?
It has finally occurred to me why pharmaceuticals have been given this title.
I have mistakenly assumed the title was imposed due to the wondrous outcome of being cured of bad health by faithfully taking them. Wrong!
You’ll agree, if you look closely at the sales slip given to you when you purchase a prescription, and match it with the ones received with refills of the same prescription. This occurs when you prescribe within the same pharmacy chain as well as different based pharmacies.
The “wonder” results in the difference you pay for the same prescription the second and third times. “How can this be?” you’ll find yourself wondering. This is not a small difference in price, either. Something is definitely not right, and I “wonder” if it can be fixed?
Robert H. Fair
Cumberland
