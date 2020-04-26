Last Wednesday, I received a Happy Earth Day email from Mike Sawyers, our not-quite emeritus outdoors editor.
When he retired some time back, I wondered how long it would last. It’s in his blood. It’s what he is. And eventually he started writing for us again.
Mike is one of the best friends I ever had at the newspaper, and he and I spent a number of unofficial Earth Days together in the woods and on the streams, some of them with his dad, Frank.
An old Jeep station wagon I had years ago had a permanent dent in its hood from where Frank sat on it the day we went trout fishing at Spruce Knob Lake. I considered it a souvenir of a day well spent with friends.
Spruce Knob is the highest place in West Virginia, which means you can look down on the rest of the state from there.
One hell of a rainstorm came up, and it poured so hard that we couldn’t even stay dry under the thick stand of gigantic pine trees, so we took shelter inside a port-a-potty. We soon decided it was less unpleasant to be wet.
Mike included this Blackfoot Indian quote in his Happy Earth Day greeting:
“What is life? It is the flash of a firefly in the night. It is the breath of a buffalo in the wintertime. It is the little shadow which runs across the grass and loses itself in the sunset.”
Since I read that email, I’ve been sitting here thinking about the days I spent with Mike and Frank and Bill Gordon, a wonderful friend of theirs who went squirrel hunting with us and called everybody “Bud.”
To this day, Mike and I are “Bud” or “Budro” to each other.
A while back, Budro and I had an email exchange about one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been, a hollow he took me to near Green Ridge State Forest on Polish Mountain that at the time was endangered.
There were concerns that the new interstate highway would go through there and take out not just the hollow, but a stand of the most glorious giant oak trees I’ve ever seen.
The road designers spared that hollow, and Mike said he remembers it but hasn’t been back there for a long time. He and his dad used to go there, and Frank always took a can of coffee or something else for the man who owned the place and some Milk Bones for his dog.
“That was a great squirrel hollow, and I still hunt there often in my mind,” he said.
Mike still hunts and fishes and bought himself a retirement present in the form of an over-under double-barrel shotgun that he says patterns beautifully.
I have an over-under, too. It came with 12-gauge barrels and a set of 20-gauge barrels that were ideal for rabbit hunting.
There are other places where I still go back in time to hunt and fish in my mind.
One of them is a little farm pond less than the size of a baseball diamond. One day while I was fishing with Frank Calemine I hooked into a 3 1/2-pound smallmouth bass that was one of the most beautiful fish I ever caught and put up one of the best fights I’ve ever had.
We thought there were nothing but less-energetic largemouths in that pond, and I treated this magnificent bronzeback with loving care when released it gently back into the pond.
A great fish, but nothing compared to the smallmouths my grandfather caught years ago at the Smoke Hole and my dad caught in the South Branch.
Both of them weighed at least six pounds — giants for that species — and both of them made it into the newspaper.
I remember seeing the mummified head of Granddad’s bass nailed to one of the support beams in the garage behind his house.
I told Mike there’s another place I still go in my mind — and thought for a while I might want to have my ashes scattered there when the time comes. I have since decided that I want to rest with my parents, grandparents, Mildred and Margaret (my dad’s first cousins, who I thought were my aunts) and Thurston Lee Goldsworthy, dad’s brother who died when he was about six days old.
This place is at the top of a field at the summit of a hill at Frank’s place, where we liked to go and sit at the end of a day of deer hunting.
Basil Martin and Ernie Helsley and I were there, watching the sun set over — you can count them — seven different hillsides and ridgelines, one stacked right behind another, each a different shade of purple.
It was calm and gloriously sunny, mild for a day in late November, and a jetliner flew overhead, leaving contrails.
Nothing came out. We decided it was time to go back to the cabin, so we unloaded our rifles, stood up and turn around — and standing there behind the car was the biggest deer with the biggest rack of antlers I’ve ever seen in those woods.
He calmly watched us until I slowly reached into my pocket for a shell to load into my unloaded rifle, and then he scrammed.
We knew this deer. We called him “Grandpap,” and every year someone would see him and almost get a shot at him — but only one person each year. (How do you think he got to be that size?)
I emailed Mike that the day I stopped hunting and fishing was the day I started to age, and sent him this quote from Smiling Bear, a Hopi Indian chief:
All life is sacred and all creation related.
What we do affects the whole universe.
So let’s walk in balance with Mother Earth and all her people.
Amen to that. Happy belated Earth Day.
