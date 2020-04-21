The remaining marbles in my head have been rolling around since your editorial several weeks ago which made mention of how Vietnam returnees were treated. (See: “Let’s honor America’s Vietnam veterans,” March 29 Times-News.) And then I read Chad Nichols letter. (See: “Letters like this belong on social media, not the newspaper,” April 19.)
Fifty-plus years ago I was on a plane filled with young men in their late teens and early 20s.
When the plane landed and stopped, several of us kissed the blacktop because it was on U.S. soil.
Within the previous 72 hours, or so, we had come out of the jungle wearing clothes stained with mud and blood. We turned in weapons that had been within easy reach 24/7.
We were then issued new suits decorated with colorful ribbons representing medals and citations honorably earned and displayed over our hearts.
We were assembled and advised when we went to the civilian airport we may be spat upon or otherwise assaulted by “peaceniks.” We were ordered to ignore them.
Bear in mind we had spent the previous year placing into practice training to defend ourselves. When reason overcame emotion, we realized that order was to protect them and not us and to react otherwise would dishonor those that had made a greater sacrifice than we had.
Fortunately, I was not tested. I arrived at the civilian airport looking for a flight to the East Coast at 3 am. I guess the peaceniks were asleep as none were there.
However, I have obeyed that order throughout life and if I disagree with someone, I do not argue or believe they should be silenced. I ignore them.
Everyone in this great country has a right to express their opinion and the newspaper has a right to publish it as long as it is in good taste. People have died defending that right.
W. Karl Prodoehl
Cumberland
