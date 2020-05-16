It is time for another edition of Goldy’s Rules.
They include Rules I recently thought up or heard about, plus some I have long abided by and only now remembered.
If a few seem familiar, it’s because I’ve already used them in columns that I wrote since the last set of Rules appeared — which my records indicate was last August.
Attributions or explanations are added where appropriate.
Goldy’s Rules:
Rule 272: I rarely argue with myself because I have the deciding vote and always side with one me or the other me. That breaks the tie, and the issue is settled.
Rule 273: People don’t always succeed in their efforts to be clever. This is particularly true in regard to what they put on their answering machines.
Rule 274: Never tell people how difficult it was to do something. That doesn’t impress them one damn bit. Just do it and let them wonder HOW you did it.
Rule 275: It’s a lot easier to be nice to people than it is to be nasty to them. (Earl Campbell’s mom.)
Rule 276: Anybody who hasn’t fallen from grace and been caught in the act at least once has never lived. I’ve lived. I also learned early in life the value of NOT being caught and became very good at that.
Rule 277: Never try to analyze your blessings. It diminishes them.
Rule 278: Don’t dwell too much on what you did yesterday or the day before, and don’t pat yourself on the back or kick yourself in the (beast of burden) for it. Learn from both your mistakes and what you did right and concentrate on what you’re going to do today and tomorrow and the days to come. (When people tell me they liked my last column, I thank them and don’t admit that I have forgotten what it was about.)
Rule 279: I did not learn how to be a newspaperman in college. I learned how to learn about being a newspaperman after I started doing it for a living. A lawyer friend tells me the same philosophy applies to his profession and probably to most others, as well.
Rule 280: If you take yourself too seriously, other people won’t take you seriously at all. (You should be able to think of some examples, so I won’t offer any.)
Rule 281: If we were born with foresight instead of hindsight, we would all be millionaires and happily married.
Rule 282: Unless people are planning to sell their property, why are they worried about something lowering its value? If your property value goes down, you pay less in real estate taxes.
Rule 283: Whoever invented yoga pants belongs in a hall of fame someplace. Streets, schools, parks, stadiums and auditoriums should be named after this person. He or she should be pictured on a U.S. postage stamp — posthumously, of course.
Rule 284: Should someone ask if you always have to have the last word, tell them “No,” and walk away. (Think about it.)
Rule 285: There is never a shortage of other people’s money. (The Maryland General Assembly is described as “progressive.” The West Virginia Legislature is conservative-to-moderate. Maryland’s population is 6 million, and the state’s budget is $46.6 billion. West Virginia’s population is 1.8 million and its budget is $4.6 billion. (2019 figures.)
Rule 286: Who you are and what you are don’t make you important. What you do is what makes you important.
Rule 287: It is better to be alone and by yourself than to be with someone else and lonely. I’ve done both and know other people who can say the same.
Rule 288: The easiest way to drive people crazy is to let them do it to themselves. Get them to ask themselves things like, “What did he mean by that?” or “What does he know that I don’t?” The thing is, you can accomplish this without trying. That’s because some people want to drive themselves crazy, even if they don’t realize it. They’re happiest when they’re at their most paranoid. Go ahead. Tell me you don’t know people like that.
Rule 289: Those who say that President Trump is repeatedly violating the U.S. Constitution by doing virtually everything he does are the same people who claim that he really didn’t win the 2016 election ... even though the Constitution says he did. (This is more of an observation than a rule, although it could serve as one.)
Rule 290: When people say a certain couple appear to be “compatible,” that often translates to “Nobody else could put up with either one of them.”
Rule 291: The difference between a home and a house is that you live in one and exist in the other. Only one is where the heart is — or, preferably, where the hearts are. I live in my family’s home.
Rule 292: Men who ask questions that begin with “Why do women ...” or “How do women ...” are looking for answers they could never understand.
Rule 293: Statistics are people with the tears wiped away. (Irving Selikoff, medical researcher who established a link between the inhalation of asbestos particles and lung-related ailments)
Rule 294: “Happy” doesn’t end when one source of it goes away. You just have to find another source, and it may be that more than one is available. (Inspired by a friend of mine who was widowed a little more than a year ago and recently told me “We are all well and finding a new kind of happy.”)
Rule 295: It is amazing what can be accomplished when no one cares who gets the credit. (Kelly Johnson, former head of the Lockheed “Skunk Works,” who designed more than 40 advanced aircraft, including the U-2 and SR-71.)
Rule 296: People who are morally convinced they are right don’t usually leave room for anyone to disagree with them.
Rule 297: I would rather be alive in 2020 in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic than in Vietnam in 1970 or a nursing home now. (Inspired by my father, who told everyone else but me that he was terrified he would have to spend his final years in a nursing home — which he did not. When he did tell me this, I replied, “Dad, the only way you’re ever going into one of those [Goldsworthy word] places is if they put me in the room next to yours.” He never mentioned it again.)
