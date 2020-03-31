To Jack Drury: While I agree you make some valid points about people displaying a rather extreme hoarding reaction to the current epidemic, among other somewhat panicked behavior, I believe, unfortunately, that you have overreacted in the the opposite direction. (See: “Fanning the flames of hysteria,” March 29 Times-News.)
You seem to not quite grasp the importance of the current epidemic and the necessity for rather extreme precautions at this time.
Yes, as you say, we have survived plagues and epidemics in the past, and will probably survive this one. However, downplaying its seriousness and referring to “the Chicken Little flu bug” hardly seems helpful. It is currently very contagious, with no known treatment as of yet, and yes, quite a few people are succumbing to it. I prefer not to be one.
A moderate compromise approach might be to appreciate the seriousness of the epidemic, follow the guidelines, and try to be helpful in whatever way you can. (You might check on Facebook, local organizations or the news media for suggestions.)
Hopefully, you will not become so distraught over the “mass hysteria” of the populace that you find you, yourself, on that “slow boat to China” to which you have assigned others.
Gail Plitnik
Frostburg
