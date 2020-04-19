In 1950, when my mother bargained with Branson Nelson for this piece of land upon which our house is built, a couple of acres had been devoted to fruit trees: apples and pears.
I understand that fruit trees have been intentionally reduced in size to make them more manageable and to make fruit picking easier.
But our apple trees were huge. They were majestic.
Many of these trees had to be cut down to make room for the house and garden.The house was finished and we moved in.
The apples ripened and fell. Mother made pies. Man, what pies! My mouth waters, just thinking of them. The apples were so big on the tree over my little brother’s sand box, that Mother made a pie from just one apple.
OK. Granted, it was not the biggest pie that I had ever seen, but it was a pie!
Someone had challenged my mother, saying that she couldn’t bake a pie from one apple, and my mother never ignored a challenge!
There were also pear trees. Not as big as the apple trees but they produced. They were big enough to climb — and we did.
My father built a large bin in the basement and the pears were placed in there to continue ripening after that first frost.
Sometimes my mother would pickle some of the pears. She peeled them and left them whole with the stem on and placed them in the jars of pickling brine.
I was not wild about them but the men of the family seemed to like them. When my brother Max was critically ill, I made pickled pears and sent them over to him.
Then, when I visited shortly before he died, he was eating a pickled pear and said it was good. I was glad I had made them.
The fruit trees were cut down one by one. I remember that one really big apple tree had a large hole in the side, where perhaps a limb had broken off and it had deteriorated, down into the tree.
It was kind of high and I had to pull myself up to look down inside.
One evening, as we were having some get-together in the side yard and night was fast coming on, I slipped into the house and retrieved a big candle. This I lit and set on the edge of the opening in that tree. It worked great and everyone thought that I was so clever.
However, the wind started to stir and my candle was suddenly gone! It had fallen into the tree and set afire the dry leaves and debris.
My brothers were able to get the fire out, but soon afterward, the tree had to come down.
One by one the trees were gone; except one. One pear tree still stood on the bank. Left there, perhaps, because it could be held onto when mowing that steep incline.
But time took its toll and the tree was snapped off at about four feet from the ground. So that is nothing but a big stalk — until it started sprouting little limbs near the top.
Then a funny thing happened. About midway, up the stalk, a limb started and grew up and up until the top is 10 feet high.
Now picture this all, covered with bloom. That is what I see, as I look out my window each morning; and I wonder if it will produce a bushel of pears as it did two years ago or just one single pear, as it did last year. Only time will tell.
Loretta Nazelrod Brown is a Cumberland freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Sundays..
