As I sit here, at my computer musing this unique time through which we are living, I realize that this is not a new experience for our country.
Most of us had parents or grandparents who could tell us stories about the Spanish Influenza that crippled our land, indeed, even the entire world.
In 1918, during World War I, 50% of the world’s population, was infected. In the United States; 675,000 people died from the disease.
I remember that as a child, we often visited the cemetery in Spring Gap. My brother, Johnnie, had died in World War II and was buried there.
I remember how nervous I was as my brother shinnied up that flagpole at the head of his grave. He attached that bright and beautiful flag and we all saluted; well, they all saluted, so I did too.
One day, when we were visiting the graveyard, my mother walked with me among the tombstones and pointed out the victims of that terrible epidemic.
It seemed that they were very young or the age of a soldier or old and infirm. So many soldiers died because they were quartered so closely together.
My father was in the cavalry and just ready to ship out, when orders came to hold. Because of the flu, they were not shipped out, and then the war was over.
If not, my father would have been sent overseas and who knows what might have happened. Instead, my father remained stateside and married my mother, and I am here to rattle on about wars and disease and happier things.
A friend was telling me about the time his grandfather Joseph and a friend were harvesting a field of hay that lay next to the river.
As they swung their scythes and the hay piled up, they fashioned it into shocks — very large tight piles of hay. By fashioning it in this manner, the rain would run off and not permeate and ruin the hay.
As they were working they heard a group of geese go over, honking. Shortly thereafter, they heard them again, but the fog had thickened and they could not see them.
“They are lost,” his grandfather said. He pulled a pack of matches from his pocket and lit one of the shocks of hay. As the hay burst into flame, it cleared the air, and the geese settled on the river.
Now, old Joe never went into the woods or fields without his gun. So he shouldered his gun and shot a few of the geese. These he took home and plucked and cleaned and rendered the fat thereof.
Now, I don’t know if you know this, but geese not only have ample fat, it is good stuff. I have a friend who combines a nice fat goose with his deer meat when processing because deer meat is dry and this makes it more palatable.
So, when the fat was rendered, Mrs. Joe mixed it with wild mustard and kerosene to make a salve-like substance and put it in small lidded jars.
This salve, when rubbed on the chest, was good for breaking up a cough. Since pneumonia was so prevalent during the Spanish Flu, that made it invaluable.
These little jars of salve, old Joe then took around to houses in the neighborhood, He would rap on the window, place a jar on the sill and leave.
They would then retrieve the jar and apply it to the chest of a child that was coughing. Who knows how many lives they may have saved.
Anyone have any extra wild mustard or kerosene?
Loretta Nazelrod Brown is a Cumberland freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News, on alternate Sundays.
