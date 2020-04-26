So our youngest son has disappeared. The 15-year-old.
We try not to worry too much; we figure he’s still somewhere in the house, because the food we leave out for him keeps vanishing, too, and unless we’ve got a 50-pound rodent secreted somewhere under the floorboards, those trays with open-faced turkey sandwiches and bowls of chili shouldn’t be going anywhere!
I walked past his closed bedroom door this morning and heard a cacophony of screams, gunfire, explosions and general mayhem issuing forth. Counter-intuitively I found this reassuring.
It was evident that he was in there, playing the typical catastrophic video-games that teenage boys are wont to play, so I went on down the stairs with a lighter heart.
I’ve also checked his school grades online, and while they’re not exactly straight-A material, at least he’s keeping up with his assignments. All is well.
Tonight we’re going to attempt to lure him out of his lair with the offer of a game of Munchkin Shakespeare. That oughta do the trick! Family game night is usually a winner with my son — he just loves to get beaten by Mom!
I hope I recognize him — I imagine he’s grown several inches. And a mustache.
This COVID-19 shutdown is difficult, painful in so many ways, challenging, frightening — and necessary. At our house we have sort of lost the routine of daily life, and I often check the calendar to see what year it is (1918?) much less what day it is.
My husband is still working his IT job from home, faithfully rising in the wee hours of the morning to log in and start his day — right about the time when I’m turning off my reading light and preparing to sleep till 9 a.m. We are ships that pass in the bedroom.
Like our youngest, my husband has a lair — his is in the basement — so I only see him at mealtimes and when he comes up to check the mail. But I know he’s alive — his CPAP machine is still logging hours.
Our eldest son is mourning the loss of interaction with his buddies — the only thing, he assures me, which has kept him sane all these years. (Well, that and the love of a good dog. Moms don’t count.)
His schedule is the most topsy-turvy of all: he goes to bed at about 4 a.m., sleeps till noon, gets up and eats, goes back to bed and sleeps till about 7, gets up and talks online with his friends, comes upstairs at midnight and makes and eats an entire frozen pizza — actually, what am I talking about? This is how he was living BEFORE the lockdown!
We have truly been taking the warnings to heart, and except for my husband going grocery shopping every 10 days, none of us has left the house in over a month to do anything but walk the dog. The dog is in doggie heaven!
I am wearing a hole in the family room Pergo trying to keep up my daily steps for the family Fitbit challenge. My husband complains that my tramping over his head while he’s trying to work is driving him mad — but just being married to me for 22 years had already done that, so I figure he’s got no new cause for complaint.
As I march, I watch trendy couples spend millions of dollars remodeling houses on HGTV. I generally find the results repulsive — but my husband points out that, not being trendy, I am not the target audience. If people want to live in a house resembling the inside of the cooling tower at Chernobyl, that’s their business.
As long as I stick with the shows that deal mostly in country, colonial and Craftsman style, I can usually manage about 5,000 steps without breaking a sweat — without, in fact, even noticing. These shows make me want to move into something built in 1880, but the houses on Washington Street are way out of our price range. And divorce is so expensive.
I also drown myself in cooking competitions on the Food Network, but those are a little easier to stomach (no play on words intended.) As long as I don’t have to eat the stuff, I’m golden. I’m not fond of tofu and arugula compote, or tadpole casserole (hey, that rhymes, and I just made it up!) but once again, I am not the target audience.
I stick with the baking shows. How can you go wrong with apple crumble?
Don’t ask. I made one today, and it wasn’t one of my best efforts, I don’t care how many stars the New York Times food section gave the recipe!
I also made the monumental mistake (Why do I keep doing this?) of asking my physical trainer niece to create a workout tailored to my particular problems.
She couldn’t come up with one that replaces my entire body with another body, so she sent me a series of videos demonstrating exercises that Simone Biles and I can do together. I have done the routine twice now, and am typing this from the floor, as I haven’t been able to get up since noon yesterday.
But then, why should I? If I lie here long enough there will be another episode of the Spring Baking Championship recorded. I can’t gain weight from just LOOKING at pecan pie, can I?
Don’t answer that.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears on alternate Sundays in the Times-News.
