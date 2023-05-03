Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett, Extreme Western Allegany and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In Virginia, Shenandoah County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Hardy, Western Grant, Eastern Grant, Western Mineral and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&