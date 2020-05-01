A few years ago, I wrote an essay that concerned itself with President Donald Trump and his language. I began by citing the poet William Butler Yeats’s famous assertion that “Quarrels with others produce rhetoric, quarrels with oneself produce poetry.”
Nevertheless, though I habitually quarrel with myself. I found myself wanting to quarrel also with certain American people, especially those who support Trumpian arguments with Trumpian talk, like fake this and fake that, and with adjectives like “crooked” and “loser” and other diminishments that apply more to him than to his adversaries.
There’s considerable evidence that Trump has never had a quarrel with himself, but we’ve learned not to expect anything that might resemble poetry issuing from his mouth or from his tweets.
During the impeachment trials, I kept hoping that after he was vindicated, he would hold a news briefing where he would claim God was on his side all along.
No doubt he would profess to have had an intimacy with him. Such a topnotch God, a friend really, the best deity there is, believe me, I can hear him saying.
Stephen Dunn
Frostburg
